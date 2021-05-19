newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Animal Welfare Groups Commend Federal Lawmakers For Reintroducing Bill To Ban Horse Slaughter

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal lawmakers reintroduced legislation today to permanently ban horse slaughter in the United States and end the current export of American horses for slaughter abroad. Sponsored by U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), the Save America's Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Actis supported by leading animal welfare groups, including the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), the Humane Society of the United States , the Humane Society Legislative Fund , and Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation .

"For centuries, horses have embodied the spirit of American freedom and pride. They are our companions, work partners, entertainers, and athletes. With such a special place in our nation's history it's beyond time that we end the brutal practice of slaughtering these majestic creatures as food for humans. I am proud to reintroduce the SAFE Act with Congressman Buchanan and offer legislation that will finally close a loophole to end the slaughter of American horses for human consumption, both domestically and abroad," said Congresswoman Schakowsky .

"The slaughter of horses for human consumption is a barbaric practice that has no place in America," Congressman Buchanan said. "I look forward to continuing to lead the effort with Congresswoman Schakowsky to ban domestic horse slaughter and end the export of horses abroad for the same purpose."

"The ASPCA is working resolutely to solve equine welfare issues on the ground, but we cannot fully succeed while the slaughter pipeline remains open," said Nancy Perry, senior vice president of Government Relations for the ASPCA. "An overwhelming majority of Americans oppose horse slaughter for human consumption and with May being Adopt a Horse Month, there is no better time than now to support at-risk horses by prohibiting this unnecessary and cruel practice. We are grateful to Representatives Schakowsky and Buchanan for their steadfast commitment to protecting our horses and we urge Congress to pass the SAFE Act to finally end this abhorrent practice."

"Each year, a huge number of American horses are shipped to foreign slaughterhouses to be butchered under shockingly inhumane conditions," said Cathy Liss, president of AWI. "Some are former racehorses who have been recently dosed with drugs considered unsafe for human consumption. The SAFE Act would ensure that both horses and people are protected. We are grateful to Congresswoman Schakowsky and Congressman Buchanan for their dedication to ending the slaughter of horses for human consumption."

"Only nine years ago, 160,000 American horses were exported abroad for slaughter. Due to awareness of this inhumane and predatory industry, that number has dropped dramatically with just over 35,000 shipped to slaughter in 2020. But one horse is still too many," said Sara Amundson, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund. "Fortunately, Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Vern Buchanan have committed to passing this crucial animal and consumer protection bill which will end this grisly industry and protect these American icons from those who profit off their deaths."

"That almost 370,000 American horses — including an unknown number who once roamed freely on our public lands - were shipped to their deaths in foreign slaughterhouses over the past five years is an unnecessary betrayal of the animals that helped us build our country and continue to serve humanity," said Neda DeMayo, president of Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation. "RTF applauds Representatives Schakowsky and Buchanan for recognizing the public's overwhelming opposition to horse slaughter and continuing this bipartisan fight for the good of America's horses and for human health."

In recent years, the number of American horses shipped to Canada and Mexico to be slaughtered for human consumption in foreign countries has dropped, making this an opportune time for Congress to close this legal loophole that causes so much suffering. Last year, over 35,000 horses were exported for slaughter, and research published in 2017 found that 2.3 million Americans have the interest and resources to adopt a horse. America's equine adoption community is working swiftly to match the horses in their care with foster and adoptive families, increasing the number of adoptions every year. This means that every horse who might have been sent to slaughter could have a home waiting, if given the opportunity to find it.

The horse slaughter industry not only exploits horses, who endure grueling journeys to slaughter plants and an inhumane death. It also harms the broader equine community, including horse owners, riders, and rescues, who fear that their horses will end up in the slaughter pipeline despite their best efforts to keep them safe. Kill buyers - those who buy horses to ship to slaughter in Canada and Mexico - attend auctions and often outbid rescue groups trying to help vulnerable equines. Kill buyers have also been known to pose as good homes in response to ads from horse owners who can no longer care for their animals. Many owners are so fearful that they may even keep their horses beyond the point they can afford to prevent their sale to slaughter. Horses have even been stolen out of their stalls or pastures and shipped to slaughter.

The SAFE Act would also protect the public from dangerous American horse meat, which can be toxic to humans due to the common, unregulated administration of drugs given to horses. Horses are not raised for food and are routinely given hundreds of drugs and chemical treatments throughout their life that are banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in food items because of their toxicity to humans if consumed. Products routinely used to care for horses, such as fly repellent, pain medications, and wormers, contain banned, toxic ingredients that are dangerous to humans.

We encourage the public to contact their U.S. representatives to urge them to cosponsor the SAFE Act, and secure its swift passage, to protect horses, their caregivers, and consumers.

About the ASPCA ® Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About AWIThe Animal Welfare Institute ( www.awionline.org ) is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1951 and dedicated to reducing animal suffering caused by people. AWI engages policymakers, scientists, industry, and the public to achieve better treatment of animals everywhere—in the laboratory, on the farm, in commerce, at home, and in the wild. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for updates and other important animal protection news.

About the HSUSFounded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With our affiliates, we rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through our animal rescue team's work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. Learn more about our work at humanesociety.org. Subscribe to Kitty Block's blog,  A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast. 

About HSLFThe Humane Society Legislative Fund is a social welfare organization incorporated under section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code and formed in 2004 as a separate lobbying affiliate of The Humane Society of the United States. The HSLF works to pass animal protection laws at the state and federal level, to educate the public about animal protection issues, and to support humane candidates for office. Visit us on all our channels: on the web at hslf.org , on our blog at hslf.org/blog , on Facebook at facebook.com/humanelegislation and on Twitter at twitter.com/HSLegFund .

About RTF Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation (RTF ) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to wild horse preservation through sanctuary, education, conservation and advocacy since 1998. It also operates the American Wild Horse Sanctuary at four California locations, caring for 500 wild horses and 51 burros. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for updates about wild horses and burros on the range and at our sanctuary.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-welfare-groups-commend-federal-lawmakers-for-reintroducing-bill-to-ban-horse-slaughter-301295437.html

SOURCE ASPCA

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
231
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Vern Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Slaughter#Public Welfare#Animal Cruelty#Social Welfare#Conservation Groups#The Save America#Aspca#Government Relations#Americans#Awi#Fda#Hsus Media Relations#Animal Protection Laws#Domestic Horse Slaughter#Animal Protection Issues#Slaughter Plants#Equine Welfare Issues#Federal Lawmakers#Animal Suffering#Animal Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

In an ongoing conflict between conservationists, hunters, and the agricultural sector, scientists are urging the Biden administration to restore legal protections for grey wolves, arguing that their removal earlier this year was premature.They also argue that states are allowing too many animals to be killed, as Idaho approves legislation that would see 90 per cent of the 1,500 wolves in the state exterminated by private contractors.The US Fish and Wildlife Service removed wolves from the endangered species list for most of the country in January in the final days of the Trump administration, in a move that Joe Biden ordered...
AnimalsPosted by
WausauPilot

Scientists urge restoration of federal gray wolf protections

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A group of scientists urged the Biden administration Thursday to restore legal protections for gray wolves, saying their removal earlier this year was premature and that states are allowing too many of the animals to be killed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service dropped wolves...
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government said it would strengthen standards as it gains...
Florida Governmentusf.edu

U.S. Rep. Buchanan Files Bills On Red Tide And Oil Drilling In Florida

A Sarasota congressman has recently filed two new bills affecting Florida- one regards federal red tide monitoring and the other would expand a moratorium on oil drilling. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, wants red tide forecasting to be included as essential work during federal government shutdowns through the Harmful Algal Bloom Essential Forecasting Act.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Vern Buchanan Reels in Support for his Veteran Overmedication and Suicide Prevention Act

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., announced this week that his “Veteran Overmedication and Suicide Prevention Act” has the support of some leading veterans organizations. Buchanan has been pushing the bill “to investigate the link between addictive opioids and veteran suicides” in recent years. He brought it back at the start of the year with U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., as the main co-sponsor. Other backers include Florida Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin and John Rutherford.
AnimalsThe Poultry Site

Newly introduced UK legislation formally recognizes animal sentience

Animals will be formally recognised as sentient beings in UK law thanks to the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill introduced in parliament on 13 May. The new law will also require the government to consider animal sentience in policymaking decisions through a new Animal Sentience Committee comprised of experts from the field.
AnimalsSeattle Times

Wild horses adopted under a federal program are going to slaughter

In a lifetime of working with horses, Gary Kidd, 73, had never adopted an untrained wild mustang before. But when the federal government started paying people $1,000 a horse to adopt them, he signed up for as many as he could get. So did his wife, two grown daughters and a son-in-law.
Congress & CourtsBenzinga

2 Republican Lawmakers Introduce Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill

Two Republican congressmen have introduced a bill that would bring federal cannabis legalization to the U.S. Representatives David Joyce and Don Young, from Ohio and Arkansas respectively, introduced the Common Sense Cannabis Reform for Veterans, Small Businesses and Medical Professionals Act on Wednesday, Marijuana Moment reported. “For too long, the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House lawmakers unveil bill to end ban on Postal Service shipments of alcohol

House lawmakers on Monday introduced bipartisan legislation to end the ban on the U.S. Postal Service mailing shipments of alcohol. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) said in a statement that he, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and 17 other House co-sponsors have introduced the USPS Shipping Equity Act, which would allow the Postal Service to ship licensed alcoholic beverages directly to consumers over the age of 21, in accordance with state and local shipping regulations.
Congress & Courtswildlife.org

Bill to protect wildlife from climate change reintroduced

A newly introduced bill aims to protect wildlife and other natural resources from the effects of climate change and the associated increasingly frequent extreme weather events. The Wildlife Society supports passage of the “Safeguarding America’s Future and Environment (SAFE) Act.”. “The Wildlife Society thanks Senator Whitehouse and Representative Cartwright for...
Michigan Governmentmibiz.com

Michigan banking groups back federal cannabis bill

Federal legislation advancing through Congress this session could lead to more banks serving marijuana-related businesses in the U.S. and Michigan. The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act passed the U.S. House in April on a bipartisan 321-101 vote. The bill sits in an evenly divided Senate now under the slim control of Democrats who need to decide whether to push forward with the bill, pursue outright marijuana legalization or couple the issue with broader criminal justice reform.
Congress & Courtsdailyenergyinsider.com

House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders reintroduce four cybersecurity bills

Four bipartisan bills designed to secure America’s energy infrastructure were recently reintroduced by House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders. The legislation announcement was made less than a week after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, with committee leaders stating that it reflects how necessary support is for bipartisan energy solutions. “The Colonial...
GovernmentPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reintroduces Bill to Legalize Marijuana in Public Housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) reintroduced her Marijuana in Federally Assisted Housing Parity Act, which would permit the use of marijuana in federally assisted housing, including public housing and Section 8 housing, in compliance with the marijuana laws of the state where the property is located. Under current federal law, the users of drugs that are illegal under federal law, including marijuana, are prohibited from being admitted into federally assisted housing. Federal law also allows landlords to evict residents of federally assisted housing for illegal drug use. Norton says that individuals living in federally assisted housing should not be denied admission, or fear eviction, for using a product legal in their state. Both adult use and medical use of marijuana are legal in D.C. and 34 states, and over 90 percent of Americans support legalized medical marijuana.
Congress & Courtsabc11.com

Bill named after Vanessa Guillen to be reintroduced

A bill named after Army specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was allegedly murdered at the Fort Hood Army base last year, will be reintroduced Thursday in Washington, D.C. Guillen, 20, wasallegedly killed by another soldierat the Killeen, Texas, base on April 22, 2020. Her family says she told them she'd beensexually harassed by a sergeantmonths before her death.
Illinois GovernmentWIFR

Freeport lawmaker sponsors bill to ban vaccine passports

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) sponsored legislation in the Illinois House this week to ban vaccine passports. “Vaccine passports should not be a requirement for Illinoisans,” Chesney said. “This would not only be an infringement on the liberties and freedom of Illinoisans, but also a violation of our constituents’ medical privacy. To envision a society where we restrict the rights of some by the nature of medical treatments they have received or not received is not only discriminatory, but dystopian.”