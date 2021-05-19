newsbreak-logo
Medical & Biotech

Data From Incyte's Oncology Portfolio Accepted For Presentation At The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 hours ago

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented during the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

"We look forward to presenting data from across Incyte's oncology portfolio and partner programs at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "Data being presented during this congress, including new three-year data from the L-MIND study of tafasitamab in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma as well as results of the OPTIC study of ponatinib in chronic phase-chronic myeloid leukemia, underscore our continued focus on advancing science to help meet patients' needs."

Key abstracts accepted by ASCO include:

Oral Presentations

Ponatinib

OPTIC Primary Analysis: A Dose-Optimization Study of 3 Starting Doses of Ponatinib (PON) 1(Abstract #7000. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant.)

Poster Discussions

Tafasitamab

Long-Term Analyses from L-MIND, a Phase 2 Study of Tafasitamab (MOR208) Combined with Lenalidomide (LEN) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) 2 (Abstract #7513. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.)

Capmatinib

Capmatinib in MET Exon 14-Mutated, Advanced NSCLC: Updated Results from the GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study 3(Abstract #9020. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

ePosters

Capmatinib

Capmatinib Efficacy in Patients with NSCLC Identified as METex14 Using an NGS-Based Liquid Biopsy Assay: Results from the GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study 3(Abstract #9111. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

Patient-Reported Outcomes in Capmatinib-Treated Patients with METex14-Mutated Advanced NSCLC: Results from the Phase 2 GEOMETRY Mono-1 Study 3(Abstract #9056. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

Phase 1b/2 Study of Capmatinib Plus Gefitinib in Patients with EGFR-Mutated, MET-Dysregulated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer who Received Prior Therapy: Final Overall Survival and Safety 3(Abstract #9048. Session: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic.)

Pemigatinib

Pemigatinib for Previously Treated Locally Advanced/Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA): Update of FIGHT-202(Abstract #4086. Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary.)

Retifanlimab

Phase 2 Study of Retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) in Patients (Pts) with Selected Solid Tumors (POD1UM-203)(Abstract #2571. Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy.)

Ruxolitinib-Parsaclisib Combination Studies

A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Ruxolitinib Plus Parsaclisib in Patients with JAK- and PI3K-Inhibitor Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis(Abstract #TPS7058. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant.)

Tafasitamab

A Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide and Rituximab Versus Placebo Plus Lenalidomide and Rituximab in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma (FL) or Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)(Abstract #TPS7568. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.)

First-MIND: A Phase 1b, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Assess Safety of Tafasitamab (tafa) or Tafa + Lenalidomide (LEN) in Addition to R‑CHOP in Patients with Newly Diagnosed DLBCL 2(Abstract #7540. Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.)

For full session details and data presentation listings, please see the ASCO21 online program at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org. Oral, poster discussion and poster sessions, as well as track-based clinical science symposia, accepted for presentation at ASCO will be available on demand beginning Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About IncyteIncyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

Forward-Looking StatementsExcept for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding the presentation of data from the Company's or partner company's ongoing clinical development pipeline, and whether or when any development compounds or combinations will be approved or commercially available for use in humans anywhere in the world outside of the already approved indications in specific regions, its presentation plans for the upcoming ASCO meeting and its goal of improving the lives of patients, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials and the ability to enroll subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on the Company's clinical trials, supply chain and other third-party providers, and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Takeda-sponsored abstract. 2 MorphoSys-sponsored abstract. 3 Novartis-sponsored abstract.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005952/en/

