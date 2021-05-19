newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces New Clinical Data From The Ongoing Phase 1/2 Combination Trial Of SNS-301 In Patients With Squamous Cell Carcinoma Of The Head And Neck

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 hours ago

- Data continue to show that SNS-301 in combination with pembrolizumab is well tolerated -

- One deep (71% tumor reduction) and durable (11 months) partial response and two longstanding (8 and 10 months) stable diseases observed in patients with no response to prior PD-1 blockade -

- Data show potential of company's proprietary ImmunoPhage™ platform to expand and improve current oncology treatments

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301, an investigational medicine in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN), in combination with pembrolizumab. The data will be presented as a poster by Alain Algazi, M.D., from the University of California San Francisco to the medical community at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually June 4 - 8, 2021.

As of the April 14, 2021 cut-off date, 21 patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic SCCHN had been enrolled and treated in the study. Twenty of the patients enrolled did not achieve an objective response to prior treatment with PD-1 blockade (Cohort A) and one patient was PD-1 blockade naïve (Cohort B). The safety profile of SNS-301 in combination with pembrolizumab observed from 20 evaluable patients was favorable and consistent with previously reported data. Efficacy data was available from twelve patients in Cohort A. Notably, the efficacy bar was set high by enrolling patients with no objective response to prior PD-1 blockade (median 7.5 months). Data from nine evaluable patients from Cohort A were last reported from this study at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35 th Annual Meeting.

"These data suggest SNS-301, when combined with PD-1 blockade, has the potential to provide long-term benefit as second and later line treatment for patients with late-stage cancer and few other treatment options," said Marie-Louise Fjallskog, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. "We expect to report more mature data, including data for SNS-301 combination therapy in the frontline setting, by the end of this year."

"This study continues to enhance our understanding of the broad potential of our ImmunoPhage™ platform," said John Celebi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensei Biotherapeutics. "The information we are gathering is just one aspect of the potential of our ImmunoPhage platform to expand the durability and improve the treatment of many devastating cancers. Our team continues to lead advances in the understanding of bacteriophage through internal research and collaborations with world-class academic laboratories, and we are excited to apply these learnings to our pipeline of ImmunoPhage programs."

Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of SNS-301 SSCCHN As of April 14, 2021

Data highlighted today are part of a poster (#6029), titled: "Update on Safety and Efficacy of a Phase 1/2 Trial of SNS-301 and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck." The abstract and related poster can be downloaded from the ASCO Meeting Library.

Safety Data

As of the data cut-off, a safety analysis conducted in 20 evaluable patients showed that SNS-301 in combination with pembrolizumab continues to have a favorable safety profile.

  • The combination of SNS-301 and pembrolizumab was well tolerated. Mostly Grade 1-2, mild to moderate, unrelated adverse events (AE) were observed. Four Grade 3 AEs were reported as treatment-related: dehydration, pruritus, rash and EKG QT prolongation.

Efficacy Data

An analysis of anti-tumor activity was conducted in 12 patients who did not achieve an objective response to prior treatment with PD-1 blockade (Cohort A). No patients were evaluable from Cohort B as of the cut-off date.

  • 67% (n=8/12) of patients achieved stable disease (SD) or partial response (PR), including:
  • One patient with PD-L1 negative tumor who achieved a tumor reduction of 71% that is still ongoing after 11 months of therapy. Nanostring™ data for this patient show T-cell increase and T-cell activation.
  • Seven patients achieved SD, including two patients with long-standing SD (8 and 10 months).

Patient outcomes appear to correlate to post-treatment PD-L1 expression and immune infiltration in tumors.

Analyses of secondary endpoints using ELISA and ELISPOT assays to evaluate SNS-301 specific B and T cell responses in patient samples are ongoing. Sensei expects to report these data as part of the larger dataset planned by the end of 2021. Sensei also plans to add a third cohort by the end of 2021 to evaluate SNS-301 with HPV-specific E6/E7 ImmunoPhage.

About the Phase 1/2 Clinical Study

The multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of SNS-301 in combination with pembrolizumab, as well as immune response and tumor/immune biomarkers. The study has two cohorts with a total of 60 patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) who did not achieve a response to prior treatment with PD-1 blockade (Cohort A) or patients who did not receive prior therapy with PD-1 blockade (Cohort B).

About ImmunoPhage™ Platform

Sensei's proprietary ImmunoPhage™ platform enables the delivery of innovative treatments that are personalized to a patient's own tumor specific antigens. Bacteriophages have built-in capabilities that utilize the inherent nature of viruses to elicit the innate and adaptive immune system, supporting a highly immunogenic approach. SNS-301 is a first-in-class and self-adjuvanted bacteriophage-base immune-activating vaccine targeting human aspartate β-hydroxylase (ASPH), a tumor-associated antigen commonly overexpressed in cancer.

About SNS-301

SNS-301 is a first-in-class cancer immunotherapy designed to overcome immune tolerance and induce robust and durable antigen-specific humoral and cellular responses. It is a bio-engineered, inactivated bacteriophage virus expressing a fragment of the tumor-associated antigen, ASPH, as a fusion protein to the bacteriophage lambda capsid decoration protein, gpD. Expression of ASPH is uniquely upregulated in more than 20 different types of cancer and expression levels in various tumors are generally inversely correlated with disease prognosis. ASPH signaling is related to cancer cell growth, cell motility and invasiveness, occurs through the Notch pathway and is implicated in the epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT).

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery, development, and delivery of next generation immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. Sensei has developed two unique approaches - its ImmunoPhage platform that leverages bacteriophage to fully engage the immune system, and its monoclonal antibody (mAb) and nanobody platform, which is comprised of unique human monoclonal antibodies and alpaca derived nanobodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment. Using the ImmunoPhage platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, to target multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized, yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform enables efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei's clinical programs. The company's most advanced immunotherapy, SNS-301, a first-in-class ImmunoPhage targeting the tumor antigen Aspartyl beta Hydroxylase (ASPH), is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. SNS-401 is an ImmunoPhage cocktail in preclinical development for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Using its mAb platform, the company has developed SNS-VISTA, an antibody-based therapeutic in lead generation targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA). For more information, please visit  www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of Sensei's product candidates, including SNS-301, the availability of data from Sensei's clinical trials and the potential benefits of Sensei's product candidates and proprietary ImmunoPhage platform. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, Sensei's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2021 and Sensei's other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:Lora PikeVP, Investor Relations and CommunicationsSensei Biotherapeuticslpike@senseibio.com

Media Contact: Mike BeyerSam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications312-961-2502mikebeyer@sambrown.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
232
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#T Cell#Clinical Research#Immunotherapy#Clinical Trials#Clinical Development#Metastatic Cancer#Data#Pembrolizumab#Boston#Scchn#Immunophage#Ae#Ekg#Pd L1#Sd#Elisa#Elispot#Twitter#Merkel Cell Carcinoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Tumors
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Stealth BioTherapeutics Announces Additional Development Financing To Advance Elamipretide Clinical Trials

BOSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that it has reached agreement with Morningside Ventures for Morningside to provide $30 million of additional payments to the Company during 2021 under its existing Development Funding Agreement. The payments will be paid to the Company in three tranches.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Galera Announces First Patient Dosed With GC4711 In Phase 2b GRECO-2 Trial In Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

Initiation builds on positive overall survival and tumor control data from Phase 1/2 trial. Triggers $20M milestone payment from Blackstone Life Sciences. 160-patient randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial. MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a...
Healththeroanokestar.com

Carilion Researchers Raise Awareness of Clinical Trials Available to Patients

Clinical trials are an integral part of finding new treatment options for patients. With more than 100 clinical trials currently offered through Carilion, patients have the unique opportunity to explore cutting edge treatment and therapy options close to home. “In addition to their clinical duties treating patients, many of our...
Florida Businesstargetedonc.com

FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on Study of Odronextamab in FL and DLBCL

Regeneron is resuming enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in monotherapy trial of odronextamab after the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold placed on the agent in December 2020. Regeneron is resuming enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)...
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

PARP Inhibitor Maintenance Improves PFS in Patients with Platinum-Sensitive, Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Maintenance with a PARP inhibitor improved progression-free survival (PFS) in all subsets of patients with platinum-sensitive, recurrent, high-grade ovarian cancer included in a meta-analysis published in Cancer. The meta-analysis encompassed 4 randomized clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT01874353, NCT01968213, NCT00753545, and NCT001847274) comparing PARP inhibitor maintenance to placebo. In the pooled...
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Phase 1 study of Z-Endoxifen in patients with solid tumors

Oncotarget published "Phase 1 study of Z-Endoxifen in patients with advanced gynecologic, desmoid, and hormone receptor-positive solid tumors" which reported that Z-endoxifen administration was anticipated to bypass these variations, increasing active drug levels, and potentially benefiting patients responding sub-optimally to tamoxifen. Patients with treatment-refractory gynecologic malignancies, desmoid tumors, or hormone...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

ReGenTree Announces Additional Results From ARISE-3 And After Pooling Data From Three Phase 3 Clinical Trials Using RGN-259 For The Treatment Of Dry Eye

PRINCETON, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReGenTree, LLC ('Company'), a U.S. joint venture company between GtreeBNT and RegeneRx, announced results of additional analysis of the Phase 3 clinical trial, ARISE-3, using RGN-259 for the treatment of dry eye syndrome. The Company also pooled data from all three Phase 3 clinical trials for dry eye.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

REGENXBIO Presents Additional Positive Interim Data From Phase I/II Trial Of RGX-121 For The Treatment Of MPS II (Hunter Syndrome) At American Society Of Gene And Cell Therapy's 24th Annual Meeting

RGX-121, a one-time gene therapy for MPS II, continues to be well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events. Biomarkers and measures of neurodevelopmental function from patients in Cohorts 1 and 2 continue to indicate CNS activity following RGX-121 administration. Evidence of systemic enzyme expression and biomarker activity continues to be...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

From the clinic to the patient: the future of pharma services

Phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 – the three key stages of a drug’s journey to market – and each stage is wrought with its own complex processes, strict regulations and logistical challenges, hence why it takes an average of ten years to license new products, meaning companies providing pharma services need to up their game. Also, over the past 10-20 years, a fourth stage has appeared – cost-effectiveness. What’s more, the industry’s extremely low approval rates show that the majority of drugs fail to receive licenses. Meanwhile, those that make it to the end of the process may only become available in a small number of countries. The results of all this leave many people around the world struggling to gain access to the pharmaceutical products they need, from healthcare providers seeking patient treatments to clinical researchers requiring reference products.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sio Gene Therapies Announces CSF Reductions In GM1 Ganglioside From Clinical Trial Of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy

- GM1 ganglioside in CSF reduced in 4 out of 5 children treated with the lowest dose at 6 months follow-up - Direct evidence of biochemical effect in the CNS suggests intravenous gene therapy may address both the systemic and neurological manifestations of GM1 gangliosidosis - Dr. Cynthia Tifft to deliver oral presentation at the 24 th Annual ASGCT conference today at 6:15 PM EDT - On-track to report safety and efficacy data at 12 months follow-up in 2H 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Interim Data In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of MS1819 In Combination With PERT In The Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Data from first 18 patients indicate MS1819 and PERT combination led to clinically meaningful improvements in primary efficacy endpoint. DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) - Get Report, ("AzurRx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced positive interim data from the first 18 out of 20 patients in its Phase 2 trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Merus Announces Collaborations In Israel, Italy And Spain To Increase Screening And Identification Of Cancer Patients With NRG1 Fusion Tumors And To Raise Awareness Of The Phase 1/2 ENRGy Clinical Trial

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics ® and Triclonics ®), today announced new collaborations in Israel, Italy and Spain to expand molecular screening opportunities for patients with cancers that may have neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions and to raise awareness of the Merus eNRGy clinical trial of its bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno). In the collaborations, Merus plans to support molecular screenings for eligible patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma in Israel and Italy, and with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in Spain, aimed to identify the presence of NRG1 fusions. Each collaborating organization in turn has agreed as follows:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Completion Of Enrollment In The Registration-Enabling Trial Of Cosibelimab In Metastatic Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Market-disruptive pricing planned in $25 billion and growing PD-(L)1 market. NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (CKPT) - Get Report, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced the completion of enrollment for the metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("cSCC") cohort in its registration-enabling clinical trial of anti-PD-L1 antibody, cosibelimab.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

GT Biopharma Announces Update On The Commencement Of The GTB-3550 TriKE™ Monotherapy Phase 2 Clinical Trial And Solid Tumor TriKE™ Product Candidates

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) , a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, is pleased to provide an update concerning the commencement of the GTB-3550 TriKE ™ monotherapy Phase 2 clinical trial, and certain of its solid tumor targeting TriKE ™ product candidates.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Magenta Announces Positive Preliminary Results From Phase 2 Trial Of MGTA-145 In Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) announced positive preliminary results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of MGTA-145 plus plerixafor in patients with multiple myeloma. The preliminary results showed all patients with multiple myeloma treated with MGTA-145 and plerixafor met the primary endpoint for stem cell mobilization and collection, and all transplanted patients successfully engrafted as of the data cutoff date.