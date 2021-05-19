Canada opens 6Ghz band for Wi-Fi, tripling spectrum access

Want to get a good internet connection even in the furthest corners of your household then you most definitely need to have a Wi-Fi extender attached to your main internet equipment so that the signal strength could be boosted. Wi-Fi extenders are also useful in the case when you feel that the internet connection or the router that you have placed in your household gets rather overwhelmed by the total demand or usage of the internet. By extending your signal and boosting its strength you could aim to curtail this aspect and enjoy a healthy internet connection.