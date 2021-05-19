Canada opens 6Ghz band for Wi-Fi, tripling spectrum access

Latest released study "Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" with 126 pages and in-depth assessment including market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players such as Thinkom Solutions Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Echostar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Viasat Inc, Thales Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Sitaonair, GOGO Llc & Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The research study provides forecasts for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market size till 2026. The study also helps with cost structure benchmarking collectively derive after analyzing a vast coverage of industry players which is further compared with overall sector for each component such as Avg. Profit, Wages, Purchases, Depreciation, Marketing, Rent & utilities, Others etc.