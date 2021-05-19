newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Canada opens 6Ghz band for Wi-Fi, tripling spectrum access

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – The government of Canada will open the 6GHz band of radio frequency spectrum, tripling the current amount available for Wi-Fi and leading to faster speeds and greater coverage, the country’s minister for science and innovation announced on Wednesday. “High-quality and affordable wireless services have never been more...

rock947.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Canada#Spectrum Auction#Broadband Speeds#Broadband Internet Access#Wireless Internet#Reuters#Canadians#Bell Inc#Telus Corp#Rogers Communications Inc#Shaw Communications Inc#Radio Frequency Spectrum#Affordable Broadband#Faster Speeds#Country#Toronto#Liberal#United States#Care#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

TekSavvy launches its GigaSpire Blast system with Home Wi-Fi Pro to deliver an unsurpassed in-home experience for fibre customers

ISP chooses Calix Revenue EDGE to provide its managed home Wi-Fi solution, differentiating its brand and service offerings and delivering an exceptional experience to its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers. CHATHAM, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. (TekSavvy), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), today announced the launch...
InternetBusiness Insider

Eutelsat Expands Use of Express Wi-Fi in Partnership With Facebook to Extend Wi-Fi Connectivity Throughout Sub-Saharan Africa

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) is expanding its use of the Express Wi-Fi platform in partnership with Facebook to provide broadband services via satellite across several regions in Sub-Saharan Africa. With Express Wi-Fi, Eutelsat aims to connect thousands of people in rural and underserved communities spanning Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana and Zimbabwe.
pncguam.com

Guam gains access to critical mid-band 5G spectrum for the first time

The Federal Communications Commission has announced its latest efforts to make mid-band spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band (3550-3700 MHz) available for 5G and other advanced wireless services to a diverse array of operators, including actions that will enable commercial deployments in the 3550-3650 MHz band segment in Guam, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa for the first time.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

FCC Announces Multiple Actions to Expand Access to 3.5 GHz Spectrum

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission today announces its latest efforts to make mid-band spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band (3550-3700 MHz) available for 5G and other advanced wireless services to a diverse array of operators, including actions that will enable commercial deployments in the 3550-3650 MHz band segment in Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa for the first time.
mobileworldlive.com

Verizon aggregates C-Band, mmWave spectrum

US operator Verizon claimed it was able to achieve download speeds as fast as 4.3Gb/s in a lab trial by aggregating its newly acquired C-Band spectrum with its existing mmWave spectrum. The trial used Ericsson radios and basebands and a pre-market test device based on MediaTek’s M80 modem. The operator...
Las Vegas Herald

In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 : Echostar, Kymeta, Viasat

Latest released study "Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" with 126 pages and in-depth assessment including market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players such as Thinkom Solutions Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Echostar Corporation, Kymeta Corporation, Viasat Inc, Thales Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Sitaonair, GOGO Llc & Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The research study provides forecasts for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market size till 2026. The study also helps with cost structure benchmarking collectively derive after analyzing a vast coverage of industry players which is further compared with overall sector for each component such as Avg. Profit, Wages, Purchases, Depreciation, Marketing, Rent & utilities, Others etc.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

TIP signs up to open roaming ahead of Wi-Fi move

Telecom Infra Project (TIP) backed the OpenRoaming standard designed to help interconnection between Wi-Fi networks across the globe, ahead of the launch of its OpenWiFi project next week. A statement released by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), which is behind OpenRoaming, revealed the forthcoming TIP project would use its standard...
Light Reading

Calix is go for Wi-Fi 6

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Calix today launched the new GigaSpire BLAST u6x, giving broadband service providers (BSPs) the only Wi-Fi 6 system capable of delivering up to 10 Gbps Internet services while providing the ultimate flexibility to seamlessly and cost-effectively upgrade subscribers' access technology today and in the future. Now...
slashdot.org

Tech Industry Quietly Patches FragAttacks Wi-Fi Flaws That Leak Data

A dozen Wi-Fi design and implementation flaws make it possible for miscreants to steal transmitted data and bypass firewalls to attack devices on home networks, according to security researcher Mathy Vanhoef. On Tuesday, Vanhoef, a postdoctoral researcher in computer security at New York University Abu Dhabi, released a paper titled, "Fragment and Forge: Breaking Wi-Fi Through Frame Aggregation and Fragmentation" [PDF]. Scheduled to be presented later this year at the Usenix Security conference, the paper describes a set of wireless networking vulnerabilities, including three Wi-Fi design flaws and nine implementation flaws. Vanhoef, who in 2017 along with co-author Frank Piessens identified key reinstallation attacks (KRACKs) on the WPA2 protocol (used to secure Wi-Fi communication), has dubbed his latest research project FragAttacks, which stands for fragmentation and aggregation attacks.
ComputersDark Reading

Wi-Fi Design, Implementation Flaws Allow a Range of Frag Attacks

Every Wi-Fi product is affected by at least one fragmentation and aggregation vulnerability, which could lead to a machine-in-the-middle attack, researcher says. The ubiquitous Wi-Fi standard has at least three design flaws that allow a local attacker to intercept and exfiltrate wireless traffic, while additional implementation flaws enable more serious attacks for some wireless traffic, a well-known security researcher revealed this week.
ElectronicsZDNet

Always be charging: Can GuRu be the Wi-Fi of power?

Imagine a future where all of your battery-powered devices never run out of charge -- a future where smartphones and tablets, smartwatches, headphones, handheld game units, laptops, portable battery units, and even robots and drones -- are all running on an endless source of energy beamed from an invisible source, with no cables or wires.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Explained: More Bandwidth, Speed and 6 GHz

If you’ve been following wireless networking advancements, or you’ve just been shopping for a new router lately, you may have noticed an abrupt shift. Not long ago, the marketing focus was on the still new and glorious benefits of the Wi-Fi 6 (or 802.11ax) standard. But its usurper, Wi-Fi 6E (also 802.11ax), has come to take the throne of cutting-edge Wi-Fi tech. From a technical perspective, there’s a lot to unpick between the two, including understanding just what Wi-Fi 6 is, since it’s still quite new, before we get to 6E.
TechnologyThe Hacker News

Nearly All Wi-Fi Devices Are Vulnerable to New FragAttacks

Three design and multiple implementation flaws have been disclosed in IEEE 802.11 technical standard that undergirds Wi-Fi, potentially enabling an adversary to take control over a system and plunder confidential data. Called FragAttacks (short for FRgmentation and AGgregation attacks), the weaknesses impact all Wi-Fi security protocols, from Wired Equivalent Privacy...
Electronicshandymantips.org

Best Wi-Fi Extenders in the United States

Want to get a good internet connection even in the furthest corners of your household then you most definitely need to have a Wi-Fi extender attached to your main internet equipment so that the signal strength could be boosted. Wi-Fi extenders are also useful in the case when you feel that the internet connection or the router that you have placed in your household gets rather overwhelmed by the total demand or usage of the internet. By extending your signal and boosting its strength you could aim to curtail this aspect and enjoy a healthy internet connection.
Technologythreatpost.com

‘FragAttacks’: Wi-Fi Bugs Affect Millions of Devices

Wi-Fi devices going back to 1997 are vulnerable to attackers who can steal your data if they’re in range. A Belgian security researcher specializing in Wi-Fi bugs has unearthed a clutch of new ones, which he called FragAttacks, that affect the Wi-Fi standard itself. The name is short for “fragmentation and aggregation attacks.”
HealthIbj.com

Wi-Fi upgrades coming to convention center after pandemic delay

Keywords Capital Improvement Board / Indiana Convention Center / Technology / Tourism & Hospitality / Wireless. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

Globe asseses satellite internet options

Globe Telecom outlined efforts to use satellite technologies to connect rural areas where wired services aren’t available as part of an effort to deliver nationwide internet access. In a statement, the head of Globe Telecom’s broadband business explained satellite was a promising model with particular benefits in rural areas. Darius...
9to5Mac

Newly discovered Wi-Fi vulnerabilities affect most devices, but risk is small

A security researcher with a solid track record in discovering Wi-Fi vulnerabilities has discovered new ones, some of which are part of the core security protocols of the Wi-Fi standard, so are present in virtually every device from 1997 onwards. The flaws could be exploited to steal sensitive data, control...