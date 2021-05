After the ball once again landed in open space where the defense had no play, all first-year Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts could do was turn his head and smile. Billings West came up with several fortunate base hits, as well as three-run homer by Mckinsey Matthews, to win a key conference showdown Thursday. It was a frustrating loss for Belgrade, which was still in the hunt for the No. 2 seed heading into next week’s divisional tournament.