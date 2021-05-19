newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Advaxis Presents Updated Clinical Data From Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial Of ADXS-503 In NSCLC At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 hours ago

Updated data show disease control rate of 44% with durable clinical benefit observed beyond one year in patients with disease progression on pembrolizumab

Translational data support potential of ADXS-503 to restore and/or enhance sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors

PRINCETON, N.J., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products today announced updated data from the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with KEYTRUDA ® which will be presented as a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. ADXS-503 is the first drug construct from the ADXS-HOT off-the-shelf, cancer-type specific, immunotherapy program which leverages Advaxis' proprietary Lm technology platform to target hotspot mutations that commonly occur in specific cancer types as well as other proprietary, tumor-associated antigens.

"These early results, which include a disease control rate of 44% in the first 9 evaluable patients treated with ADXS-503 as an add on therapy at progression with pembrolizumab, are particularly encouraging given the durable nature of disease control in 3 patients," said Suresh Ramalingam, M.D., Roberto C. Goizueta Chair for Cancer Research, Director, Division of Medical Oncology and Deputy Director of the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University School of Medicine. "The translational results from the study provide interesting insights on the potential mechanism of action by which the addition of ADXS-503 may may be effective in this patient population."

Ken Berlin, Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis, said, "We are encouraged by these updated results which continue to support the potential of ADXS-503 to enhance and/or restore sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors. The clinical activity observed to date in this challenging patient population, combined with a favorable safety profile, suggest that ADXS-503 may be an important new off-the-shelf immunotherapy treatment option. We look forward to continued progress in the clinic with our ADXS-HOT products which includes the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of ADXS-503 in NSCLC, and the expansion of the program to our planned Phase 1 Study of ADXS-504 for the treatment of early prostate cancer."

Key presentation highlights:

Highlights from the poster presentation titled, " A phase 1 study of an off-the-shelf, multi-neoantigen vector (ADXS-503) in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) progressing on pembrolizumab as last therapy" presented by Missak Haigentz, M.D., Section Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Hematology and Oncology for Atlantic Health, and Study Investigator, include:

  • 10 patients have been treated with ADXS-503 as an add on therapy to patients failing pembrolizumab as last therapy with 10 patients evaluable for safety and 9 patients evaluable for efficacy
  • Combination therapy was well tolerated with no DLTS or added toxicity of the two drugs. Grade 1 and 2, transient and reversible events included chills, fever, fatigue, in approximately half of the patients
  • The Disease Control Rate (DCR) was 44% (4/9)
  • Clinical benefit was durable, with an observed partial response (PR) and stable disease (SD) sustained for over a year, and another observed SD lasting over 6 months. An additional PR was maintained for approximately 4 months
  • Biomarker data demonstrate that patients who seem to achieve clinical benefit include those with PD-L1 expression ≥50%, secondary resistance disease to pembrolizumab and those who show proliferation and/or activation of NK and CD8+ T cells within the first weeks of therapy
  • Translational studies show:
  • Antitumoral T-cell responses elicited against hot-spot mutation antigens and/or tumor associated antigens (TAAs)
  • Emergence of naive CD8+ Tcell clones, suggesting reactivity against novel antigens
  • Induction of proliferation and/or activation of pre-existing CD8+ T-cell clones, including PD-1 upregulation
  • Enrollment in Part B of the ongoing study will continue to further evaluate the clinical benefit and immune effects of adding on ADXS-503 to patients progressing on pembrolizumab

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ADXS-503 is seeking to establish the recommended dose, safety, tolerability and clinical activity of ADXS-503 administered alone and in combination with a KEYTRUDA® in approximately 50 patients with NSCLC, in at least five sites across the U.S. The two dose levels with monotherapy in Part A, (1 X10 8 and 5 X10 8 CFU) have been completed. Part B with ADXS-503 (1 X10 8 CFU) in combination with KEYTRUDA® is currently enrolling its efficacy expansion for up to 18 patients at dose level 1 (1 X10 8 CFU + KEYTRUDA®) with the potential to proceed to dose level 2 (5 X10 8 CFU + KEYTRUDA®) at a later date. Part C, which is evaluating ADXS-503 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (1 X10 8 CFU + KEYTRUDA®) as a first line treatment for patients with NSCLC with PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% or who are unfit for chemotherapy is currently enrolling patients.

About ADXS-HOTADXS-HOT is a program that leverages the Company's proprietary Lm technology to target hotspot mutations that commonly occur in specific cancer types. ADXS-HOT drug candidates are designed to target acquired shared or "public" mutations in tumor driver genes along with other proprietary cancer-testes and oncofetal tumor-associated antigens that also commonly occur in specific cancer types. ADXS-HOT drug candidates are an off-the-shelf treatment, designed to potentially treat all patients with a specific cancer type, without the need for pretreatment biomarker testing, DNA sequencing or diagnostic testing.

About Advaxis, Inc.Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the expected clinical development of the Company's drug product candidates, statements about the Company's balance sheet position, and statements related to the goals, plans and expectations for the Company's ongoing clinical studies. These and other risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on January 22, 2021, and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.KEYTRUDA ® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA.

Investor ContactTim McCarthyLifeSci Advisors, LLCTim@lifesciadvisors.com(212) 915-2564

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
232
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Asco#Clinical Testing#Metastatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Research Data#Asco#Company#Keytruda#Lm#Dlts#Dcr#Pd L1#Nk#Advaxis Inc#Merck Co Inc#Merck Sharp Dohme Corp#Sec#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Mind Medicine (MNMD) Receives FDA Type C Meeting Response for Project Lucy Phase 2b Clinical Trial

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading clinical stage psychedelic medicine company, announces receipt of Type C Meeting Responses from FDA leading to the finalization of the Company's clinical development approach for Project Lucy by selecting Generalized Anxiety Disorder as an initial indication. MindMed is on target to formally submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Project Lucy in Q3 2021 and expects to launch its Phase 2b clinical trial shortly thereafter in Q4 2021.
Florida Businesstargetedonc.com

FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold on Study of Odronextamab in FL and DLBCL

Regeneron is resuming enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in monotherapy trial of odronextamab after the FDA lifted the partial clinical hold placed on the agent in December 2020. Regeneron is resuming enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Antengene and Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Enter into Worldwide Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize CD73 Inhibitor CB-708

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, and Calithera Biosciences, Inc. ("Calithera", Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of CB-708 (ATG-037), Calithera's small molecule inhibitor of CD73.
HealthTroy Record

MindMed Receives FDA Type C Meeting Response for Project Lucy Phase 2b Clinical Trial

MindMed Finalizes Clinical Development Approach for LSD Targeting Generalized Anxiety Disorder as Initial Indication. NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (DE: MMQ), a leading clinical stage psychedelic medicine company, announces receipt of Type C Meeting Responses from FDA leading to the finalization of the Company's clinical development approach for Project Lucy by selecting Generalized Anxiety Disorder as an initial indication. MindMed is on target to formally submit its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Project Lucy in Q3 2021 and expects to launch its Phase 2b clinical trial shortly thereafter in Q4 2021.
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

PARP Inhibitor Maintenance Improves PFS in Patients with Platinum-Sensitive, Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Maintenance with a PARP inhibitor improved progression-free survival (PFS) in all subsets of patients with platinum-sensitive, recurrent, high-grade ovarian cancer included in a meta-analysis published in Cancer. The meta-analysis encompassed 4 randomized clinical trials (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifiers: NCT01874353, NCT01968213, NCT00753545, and NCT001847274) comparing PARP inhibitor maintenance to placebo. In the pooled...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dyne Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data From Its Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program During American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting Demonstrating Sustained Knockdown Of Toxic Human Nuclear DMPK RNA

- Robust Reduction in DMPK RNA in Multiple Muscles at Four Weeks in Novel In Vivo Model Developed by Dyne; Additional In Vitro Data Support Advancement of Lead DM1 Candidate - - DM1 Program One of Three IND Submissions Planned Between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 - - Company to...
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Salix Pharmacetuicals Will Present Scientific Data Featuring Post Hoc Analyses For RELISTOR® (Methylnaltrexone Bromide) At ASRA's 46th Annual Spring Meeting

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that two RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) scientific posters will be presented at the 46th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting being held May 13 - 15, 2021. The meeting is hosted by The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Innovation Pharma Files Form 10-Q; Patient Enrollment In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Brilacidin For COVID-19 Tops 70 Percent

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces the filing of its SEC Form 10-Q (quarterly report), for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. During the quarter, the Company made substantive progress in the development of Brilacidin, Innovation Pharma's flagship drug candidate in a new class of compounds called defensin-mimetics.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Interim Data In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of MS1819 In Combination With PERT In The Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis Patients With Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

Data from first 18 patients indicate MS1819 and PERT combination led to clinically meaningful improvements in primary efficacy endpoint. DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) - Get Report, ("AzurRx" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced positive interim data from the first 18 out of 20 patients in its Phase 2 trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Merus Announces Collaborations In Israel, Italy And Spain To Increase Screening And Identification Of Cancer Patients With NRG1 Fusion Tumors And To Raise Awareness Of The Phase 1/2 ENRGy Clinical Trial

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics ® and Triclonics ®), today announced new collaborations in Israel, Italy and Spain to expand molecular screening opportunities for patients with cancers that may have neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions and to raise awareness of the Merus eNRGy clinical trial of its bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno). In the collaborations, Merus plans to support molecular screenings for eligible patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma in Israel and Italy, and with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in Spain, aimed to identify the presence of NRG1 fusions. Each collaborating organization in turn has agreed as follows:
Industryophthalmologytimes.com

Enrollment completed in VEGA-1 Phase 2 clinical trial for presbyopia treatment

Ocuphire Pharma has completed enrollment in the VEGA-1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of drops to treat presbyopia. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. announced today that it has completed enrollment in the VEGA-1 Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04675151) evaluating the safety and efficacy of a combination kit of 0.75% phentolamine (Nyxol) and low-dose pilocarpine in presbyopia.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

GT Biopharma Announces Update On The Commencement Of The GTB-3550 TriKE™ Monotherapy Phase 2 Clinical Trial And Solid Tumor TriKE™ Product Candidates

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) , a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform, is pleased to provide an update concerning the commencement of the GTB-3550 TriKE ™ monotherapy Phase 2 clinical trial, and certain of its solid tumor targeting TriKE ™ product candidates.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Announces Journal of Clinical Oncology Publishes Clinical Data for Cohort 2 in Iovance C-144-01 Study of Lifileucel TIL Therapy in Metastatic Melanoma

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL, and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), today announced that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has published a manuscript of clinical data for Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 study of lifileucel TIL therapy in metastatic melanoma. Online open access to the publication is available at https://ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.21.00612.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Announces Presentation of Updated Results from Phase 2 Study of Rusfertide in Polycythemia Vera, Selected for Oral Presentation at EHA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Protagonist Therapeutics ("Protagonist" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PTGX), today announced that an abstract highlighting updated data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study evaluating rusfertide in polycythemia vera ("PV") has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming European Hematology Association ("EHA") 2021 Annual Congress. The EHA Congress will take place virtually June 9-17, 2021. Rusfertide, a synthetic, injectable hepcidin mimetic, regulates iron homeostasis and controls the absorption, storage, and distribution of iron in the body. Rusfertide was discovered through the Company's peptide technology platform.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Incyte (INCY) Data From Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at EHA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that multiple abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented during the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, held virtually from June 9-17, 2021.