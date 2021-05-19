Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Are Moving to New York City: Get the Details
Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah are on the hunt for a new home in New York City. "Buying furniture for the NYC apartment we don't have yet," the Southern Charm alum captioned a recent Instagram Story photo. "Looking for a 1 [bedroom] in NoHo, SoHo, Greenwich Village, maybe TriBeCa before July 1st." As the duo prepares to look for their future home in the Big Apple this coming weekend, Naomie shared they are feeling "overwhelmed."www.bravotv.com