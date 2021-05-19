Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Are Moving to New York City: Get the Details

Naomie Olindo is paying tribute to her late cat, Gizmo, who passed away over the weekend. The Southern Charm alum announced the loss in her Instagram Story on May 3. "I have very sad news to share today. Gizmo went to be with my dad in heaven over the weekend at 18 years old," Naomie captioned a photo of her late cat and father, Joel Olindo, who passed away in 2019. "To say this little cat lived a FULL life is an understatement."