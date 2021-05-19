newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil States Wins Spotlight On New Technology® Award For Deepsea Mineral Riser System

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 hours ago

HOUSTON, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) - Get Report announced that it was presented with a Spotlight on New Technology ® Award by the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) for its Merlin ™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System. The award recognizes Oil States for their technological advances in support of the developing deepsea minerals industry. Oil States has adapted its Merlin ™ riser and connection system technology to support this rapidly developing industry of deepsea minerals gathering.

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,"We are proud and honored to receive a Spotlight on New Technology ® Award from OTC. Our Merlin ™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System provides a robust, fast make-up, hands-free, automated system capable of withstanding extreme operating conditions in the remote deepwater regions of the world. We would like to thank the OTC for this award and the associated recognition it brings for our technology supporting the emerging renewable energy industry. We look forward to supporting the growing demand for future deepsea minerals gathering required for the advancement of clean energy technologies."

OTC's Executive Director, Leigh Ann Runyan, stated,"Through the 2021 Spotlight on New Technology ® Award, the Offshore Technology Conference recognizes companies that have made a significant contribution to advancing the offshore energy sector. Oil States' Merlin ™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System has done just that, helping make deepsea operations, often located in remote locations, safer and more reliable."

In addition to the recognition associated with this award, Oil States continues to be the recipient of very positive industry feedback with the following renewable energy project awards received in the last year for deepsea mineral riser gathering systems, including:

  • Cosmos Shoji Co Ltd, Japan award to supply a Deepsea Minerals Riser System (first quarter 2020)
  • Allseas Deepsea Minerals Riser System award for ultra-deep water (first quarter 2021)
  • Front-end Engineering & Design (FEED) Study for Green Minerals AS (Norway) Harsh Environment Deepsea Minerals Gathering System (first quarter 2021)

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices thereof, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our Company and our customers, the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the subsequently filed Periodic Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Company Contact:

Lloyd A. HajdikOil States International, Inc.Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer713-652-0582

SOURCE: Oil States International, Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
232
Followers
14K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Industry#Oil Companies#Mineral Water#Energy Systems#Cosmos Shoji Co Ltd#Engineering Design#Ois#Deepsea Mineral Riser#Make Deepsea Operations#Clean Energy Technologies#Ultra Deep Water#Capital Equipment#Japan Award#Otc#Remote Locations#Demand#Consumable Products#Houston#Houston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

June 10th Webinar: The New Energy Playbook – An Accelerator For Innovation & Transformation

12:00 PM EDT / 11:00 AM CDT / 9:00 AM PDT / 4:00 PM GMT. “Adversity is an opportunity to gain competitive advantage,” - Boston Consulting Group. Leaders in the energy industry are facing their biggest challenge in recent history, regardless of their size or position in the energy value chain. Now is the time for energy leaders to set the foundation for recovery in both the short and long term. While many have taken steps to reduce costs, focusing on efficiency is a short-term tactic. It must be augmented with a strategic plan anchored by digital technologies and innovation to reinvent the business for the future.
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Business plan solar plant

Executive Summary Current Situation - Electricity crisis.“Fresh off the back of its maiden investment in India last July 2020, Ayala Corporation’s.“Fresh off the back of its maiden investment in India last July 2020, Ayala Corporation’s.#1 The three distinct size breaks for commercial-sized systems (To put commercial-sized solar systems into perspective, the average residential solar power system size in 2020 is 6.RE Manufacturing Commercial concentrated solar power plants were first developed in the 1980s.50000 Watt) of ON-Grid solar power plant in a month than your commission will be 1 lakh.Most views of the site, and we intend to plant a new hedge which will give further screening.Gulf Energy Thermal Power Station 01°27′30″S 37°00′14.Gulf Energy Thermal Power Station 01°27′30″S 37°00′14.Please note that the financials in this complete free business plan are completely fictitious and may not match the text of the business plan below.However, the business demands both technical and networking skills At the utility scale, solar business plan solar plant farms will be at least 1 megawatt, which is a solar plant capable of supplying about 200 households.Students from any part of the world - be Solar Lamp Manufacturing Business Plan it Solar Lamp Manufacturing Business Plan the UAE or USA, Saudi Arabia or China, Germany or Spain.In your solar plant business plan, we will go an extra mile and list down the positive impact that the plant will have on the environment to help you to get funding and support.In the first phase of operations the company aims to connect a solar plant with an installed capacity of 350 MW to the grid by 2020.GET ALL UPDATES IN YOUR WHATSAPP, SEND “START SOLAR BROADCAST” TO +91 9013584383 NUMBER.In order to successfully start and raise capital for a solar business, you must address the following key business points: Technology selection – What technology are you using – photo voltaic, thermal trough, thermal tower, dish, etc.Solar farm installation costs are typically between [TEXT:20:30].New Aswan Heart Centre - Solar Farm Business Plan Business Plan for the establishment, operation and exploitation of a Solar Farm Aswan’s Solar Plant Project Extension of Sir Magdi Yacoub Heart Hospital Prepared by: Evenflow SPRL July 2017.The objective of this business plan is to approach your institution for loan funding of N9 798-00 in order to buy equipment and stock as mentioned under heading 1.Use this business plan template as a basis/foundation to create your own business plan upon.3M rural off-grid middle class.Large, ground-connected solar power plants require significant investments.As per our 10 year roll out plan, we target to sell our solar powered Tv within the Eastern African market then expand to central Africa and West Africa.If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website “Fresh off the back of its maiden investment in India last July 2020, Ayala Corporation’s.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

New Head in ZF's Wind Power Technology Business Unit

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. As Offshore Wind Energy Projects Expand, So Too Does The Reach Of The Jones Act. VayuAI Corp. and Cycle Development, LLC enter into Agreement to Lead Repowering of US Wind Farms. Gaza Power Plant Spokesman Warns ‘Stocks Almost Empty’. Get Published - Build...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

2021 kicks off with record growth for clean energy in the US

The Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released last week by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), shows that U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020, the strongest year ever for clean power. This amount of development also represents nearly three times the amount of wind added to the U.S. grid in the first quarter of 2019. Utility-scale solar and energy storage also had strong first quarters, keeping pace with or exceeding historic levels.
Energy Industryopenaccessgovernment.org

Clean energy technology demand will quadruple need for critical minerals

Supplies of critical minerals essential for key clean energy technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines, will need to increase significantly over the coming decades to meet the world’s climate goals. Electrifying road transport is a crucial component of bringing down greenhouse gas emissions and a positive development is consumer...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FTC's Invicta® Technology Awarded AFS New Product Of The Year

HOUSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Technology Corporation's (FTC) Invicta ® technology has been awarded 2020 New Product of the Year by the American Filtration and Separations Society (AFS) during their annual conference, FiltCon 2o21. As described in the conference, Invicta ® technology is a novel trapezoidal-shaped cartridge filter...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Link Labs' AirFinder SuperTag Wins a 2021 Stevie Award Winner for Best New Business Technology Product for Supply Chain Management

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, today announced its AirFinder SuperTag product has won a Bronze Stevie Award in the category of Best New Business Technology Product for Supply Chain Management.
SoftwareTimes Union

Pedigree Technologies Announces Addition of Digital Library to Award-Winning IoT Platform - OneView

FARGO, N.D. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Pedigree Technologies LLC is proud to offer Digital Library as the newest tool to easily store and manage the digital distribution of documents, images, and other relevant files that may be critical to operations. Each DOT or field inspection requires the production of official documents, and if not available in sufficient time, that’s time lost and potential fines owed. Digital Library solves all of that and more. Everything a driver and fleet manager needs is right there, available with one login. Customers in oilfield, heavy construction, and transportation industries consider OneView's Digital Library an easily searchable 'digital binder' for providing quick access to wellsite authorizations, emergency declaration documents, or oversize/overweight permits.
Agriculturecaelusgreenroom.com

New Holland Loop Master Knotting Technology Wins Gold Medal at 2021 Edison Awards

New Holland Agriculture was honoured with the Gold medal at the 2021 edition of the Edison Awards for the ground-breaking Loop Master™ knotting technology featured on its BigBaler 1290 High Density and BigBaler PLUS range. The annual award competition recognises excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Winners are selected based on four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact.
Agriculturehurriyetdailynews.com

NASA awards Turkish technology firm

NASA awarded Turkish nanotechnology firm Nanosilver, which conducts research and development activities in Turkey's Teknopark Istanbul, with a nanosized silver project. Established by young entrepreneurs Rona Gürçay and Tanra Gürçay, Nanosilver provides raw material by producing nanosized noble metals, according to a statement from Teknopark on May 11. It previously...
IndustryPosted by
Axios

Pipeline hack spotlights cyber risks to energy systems

The ransomware attack against the Colonial Pipeline — the massive East Coast gasoline artery — is a stunning real-world example of the increasing risks that the energy sector faces from a cyberattack. Why it matters: Different parts of the vast American energy system are vulnerable — from pipelines to power...
Massachusetts Businesstecheblog.com

NASA Awards New Contract for Testing Lockheed Martin’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology Research Aircraft

NASA announced today that it has awarded a contract to Harris Miller Miller & Hanson Inc. of Burlington, Massachusetts, for a national campaign of community overflight tests using Lockheed Martin’s X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology research aircraft. It’s powered by a single General Electric F414 capable of reaching Mach 1.5 (990 mph) and cruise at Mach 1.42 (940 mph) at 55,000 ft with 22,000 lbf of thrust. Read more for two videos and additional information.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

NEXCOM Develops Advanced 5G Solution Based On Award Winning Thales Cinterion IoT Technology

TAIPEI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, is launching a new universal customer premises equipment ( uCPE ) solution to meet the massive demand of wireless connectivity in today's dynamic IT environments. NEXCOM's latest arrival to their expanding uCPE product line, the DTA 1164W , leverages the award-winning Thales Cinterion® MV31-W Ultra High Speed IoT Modem Card to deliver 5G cellular connectivity and capabilities. Together, the Intel Atom® C3000R processor powered uCPE packs enhanced security features that deliver excellent performance per watt and PoE (Power over Ethernet) functionality while providing multiple connectivity options, such as WiFi5/6 and 4G LTE/5G in a single compact appliance.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Mindera™ Honored As Winner In 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program, Best New Technology Solution - Dermatology

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindera Corporation today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Technology Solution for Dermatology" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
Financial ReportsTimes Union

Minerals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $39.9 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. The maker of mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products posted revenue of $452.6 million in the period. Minerals Technologies shares have risen...
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

Iron Edison Partners with Wholesale Electric Caribe in Puerto Rico

Iron Edison is excited to announce that it has partnered with Wholesale Electric Caribe, LLC to distribute the RE-Volt Battery in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean. Iron Edison is excited to announce that it has partnered with Wholesale Electric Caribe, LLC to distribute the RE-Volt Battery in Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean.
Businesssaurenergy.com

SkySpecs Acquires Wind Energy Tech Companies Fincovi and Vertikal AI

Michigan-headquartered wind energy technology company SkySpecs announced today that it has acquired two of Europe’s premier wind energy companies: Fincovi, a leader in financial asset management, and Vertikal AI, a pioneer in predictive maintenance for wind energy. The combined entity brings together world-class data insight and automation to help wind farm owners and operators to optimally invest in, maintain, and manage their assets for sustainable returns.