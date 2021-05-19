G1 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting

newsbreak-logo
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually June 4 th through 8 th. The presentations will describe results from the Company's study of its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), rintodestrant, in combination with palbociclib for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer as well as data describing the effects of COSELA™ (trilaciclib) on T-cell activation and clonal expansion in patients with newly diagnosed extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A copy of the posters will be made available on the G1 corporate website on June 4, 2021.

Details for the posters and abstract are as follows:

Title: Rintodestrant (G1T48), an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, in combination with palbociclib for ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer: Phase 1 results. Session: Breast Cancer - Metastatic Date: Available starting on June 04, 2021, 09:00 AM ET Poster number: 1063

Title: Effects of trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy ± atezolizumab on T-cell activation in patients with newly diagnosed extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Session: Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Local-Regional/Small Cell/Other Thoracic Cancers Date: Available starting on: May 19, 2021, 05:00 PM ET eAbstract: e20582

Title: PRESERVE 2: A phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial of trilaciclib versus placebo in patients receiving first- or second-line gemcitabine and carboplatin for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Session: Breast Cancer - Metastatic Date: Available starting on June 04, 2021, 09:00 AM ET Poster number: TPS1107

About G1 TherapeuticsG1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA™ and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

G1 Therapeutics Contact:Will RobertsVice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications919-907-1944 wroberts@g1therapeutics.com

