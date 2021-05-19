Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

JONATHAN CARTU, DAVID CARTU, AND JOSHUA CARTU, File No. 2020-14

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and David Cartu in the above named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated May 19, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca.

