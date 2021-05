The Postal Service was created by our founders in the Constitution. This same document guards against unreasonable searches and seizures. They literally fought the revolution over this goal, to be free from unreasonable search by the government. They would roll in their graves to learn that the Postal Service of all government agencies has transformed into an arm of the "deep state," a kind of thought police with its own “covert” surveillance agency to monitor the social media activities of the public for “inflammatory” content.