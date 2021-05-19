SVMHS Achieves Magnet® Recognition

SALINAS, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS) has achieved Magnet recognition as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. The American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this credential, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Just a small, and select group of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition.

"Achieving Magnet recognition, especially in the face of COVID-19 is a testament to our staff and our high standards," said Pete Delgado, President/CEO of SVMHS. "Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces our culture and commitment to patient care. It's an exciting achievement for our organization and reflects our service to the community."

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.

Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report's annual showcase of "America's Best Hospitals" includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

The Magnet Model provides a framework for nursing practice, research, and measurement of outcomes. Through this framework, ANCC evaluates applicants across a number of components and dimensions to gauge an organization's nursing excellence.

The foundation of this model comprises various elements deemed essential to delivering superior patient care. These include the quality of nursing leadership and coordination and collaboration across specialties, as well as processes for measuring and improving the quality and delivery of care.

About Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare SystemSalinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS) is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the region through an integrated network of health care initiatives, services and facilities. In addition to an acute care, public district hospital licensed for 263 beds, the system includes Salinas Valley Medical Clinic, a multi-location clinic expanding access to primary and specialty care, and offers 13 urgent care locations. SVMHS is one of the area's largest employers with a staff of more than 2000, and is a leader in providing nationally recognized quality care. Collaboration is an important operating principle for SVMHS in such key areas as our Level III NICU which is operated in a joint venture with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford; The Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes, partnership with UCSF; Aspire Health Plan, Monterey County's only Medicare Advantage program; Community Health Innovations and Blue Zones Project Monterey County, building a community where people live longer and live healthier. For more, visit svmh.com.

About ANCC's Magnet Recognition ProgramThe Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.

