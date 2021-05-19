newsbreak-logo
Grupo LALA Announces Dividend Payment

MEXICO CITY, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today announced that the payment of an annual cash dividend in the amount of $ 0.6152 pesos per outstanding LALA share, representing the total LALA capital stock in circulation, was approved at the Company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 16, 2021. The dividend is payable in four installments of MXN $0.1538 each to holders of the Common Stock of record.

The first dividend payment referenced above will be made on May 26, 2021 in the amount of MXN $0.1538 for each share, representing the total LALA shares in circulation as of the payment date, upon the delivery of coupon No. 28.

In accordance with the Meeting's resolution, the cash dividend will be taken from earnings generated by the Company since fiscal year 2014 and is therefore subject to a 10% income tax retention based on applicable tax regulations.

Regarding the share certificates deposited with the S.D. Indeval (Institución para el Depósito de Valores S.A. de C.V.), this dividend payment will be made through said Institution in accordance with the terms and conditions of the respective contracts entered into by LALA shareholders with their respective securities custodian.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 173 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio.

For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB"

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-announces-dividend-payment-301295434.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

