Financial Reports

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans For Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will release earnings results on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after market close. The earnings press release will provide financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 period ended May 1, 2021.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contacts:Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations(801) 566-6681 investors@sportsmans.com

