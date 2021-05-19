Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans For Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will release earnings results on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after market close. The earnings press release will provide financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 period ended May 1, 2021.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.

