Hall County, GA

9 Vacation Bible Schools to check out this summer in Hall County

By Daniela Carrasco
The Times
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEg09_0a4x9PtM00

Churches in Hall County are ready to roll out Vacation Bible School for the summer. Children will be able to learn about faith and the Bible through songs, crafts and other hands-on activities.

Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

  • When: 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11 Where:751 Green St., Gainesville

Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

  • When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 14-18
  • Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Destination Dig — Unearthing the Truth About Jesus

  • When: 6 p.m. June 27-30
  • Where: 3368 White Sulphur Road, Gainesville

Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through

  • When: 9 a.m. to noon June 7-11
  • Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

Mystery Island — Tracking Down the One True God

  • When: 6-8:45 p.m. July 11-15
  • Where: 5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville
  • When: 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 15-18
  • Where: 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

Press Play — Get in the Mix

  • When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 6-10
  • Where: 640 Main St., Clermont
  • When: 5-8:30 p.m. June 13-16
  • Where: 5622 Clark's Bridge road, Clermont

VBS for Chestnut Mountain Church’s “Kidtagious” Ministry

  • When: 6-9 p.m. June 27-30
  • Where: 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch
Gainesville, GA
3K+
Followers
212
Post
1M+
Views
