9 Vacation Bible Schools to check out this summer in Hall County

Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said he feels the school district is “a long way from any type of required COVID vaccinations” for its students. “I would say that in my lifetime, one of the things that I have been most disappointed with is the fact that our nation has chosen to politicize a pandemic over the last 18 months,” Schofield said Wednesday, May 12. “(With) that being said, we have opinions all over the board about everything from masks to social distancing to vaccinations, and it is my firm belief that our job is to support the parents and families in this community.”