Liverpool bolstered their Champions League bid in outstanding fashion as they came from behind to beat Manchester United, 4-2, at Old Trafford on Thursday. A thrilling contest between two sides shorn of key defenders was riven with errors and sparkling attack football but ended with Jurgen Klopp's side moving up to fifth, four points off the top four with a game in hand. With Leicester and Chelsea due to play each other next week, Liverpool are suddenly well-placed to return to the Champions League.