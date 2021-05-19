newsbreak-logo
Potsdam DRI projects named, funding allocated

By TOM GRASER tgraser@wdt.net
 3 hours ago
Potsdam has learned which Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects have been funded. File photo

POTSDAM — The village of Potsdam learned Wednesday afternoon which Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects were approved and how much funding each would get.

In 2019, in the fourth round of the DRI program, Potsdam was awarded $10 million to improve its core downtown neighborhood.

The village received 42 proposals from residents, business and nonprofits. The village submitted 14 of those proposals for approval from the state.

“Fourteen of these were included in our strategic investment plan based on their potential to have a transformational impact on downtown Potsdam,” Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said in a prepared statement.

Of those 14 projects, eight were chosen for funding from the DRI.

“We believe these projects will fundamentally change downtown for the better, making Potsdam the best place to live, work, study and play in St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Tischler said.

Projects funded through the initiative are:

Relocate and expand Potsdam Food Co-op — $1,659,000: Business expansion of the food co-op, including the acquisition of new property, renovation, equipment, and marketing.

Expand the North Country Children’s Museum — $1,400,000: Business expansion of the children’s museum into the second floor, including basement and first-floor renovations to accommodate an elevator.

Establish a fund to rebuild downtown Potsdam — $750,000: The revolving grant and loan fund will include rent assistance, main street renovation, a quick-start grant program, and COVID-19-related capital improvements.

Expand the Clarkson Inn — $600,000: Building expansion of the Clarkson Inn to add 20 rooms, meeting space, fitness room, and to renovate its furniture and fixtures.

Revitalize the North Country Arts Center — $578,000: Acquisition and exterior/interior renovation for the new North Country Arts Center, including windows, floors, restrooms, walls, elevator and equipment for a printmaking studio.

Expand the Sandstone Diner — $118,000: Business expansion of Scoops ice cream into a 1940s/50s-themed seasonal diner serving breakfast and lunch with outdoor seating.

Enhance the downtown streetscape — $2,780,000: Streetscape improvements in the Market Street Historic District, including intersection and safety improvements, street lighting, trees, wayfinding and bioretention.

Construct a Downtown Riverwalk Trail — $1,815,000: Construction of a looped multi-modal trail along the Raquette River, including a pocket park, shared use path, mural walk and new bike lanes on Maple Street. The trail will connect to existing multi-modal connections downtown.

