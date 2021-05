SAN FRANCISCO - When the pandemic pushed him to quit driving for Uber, Steve Gregg didn't know he might be done with the ride-hailing apps for good. But he was exhausted from the daily stress of driving, after taking passengers on more than 15,000 trips over three years. And he was frustrated over being nickel-and-dimed, seeing his wages steadily decrease. The added risk of contracting the coronavirus was enough to convince him to log off in a panic in March 2020, quitting cold turkey after he dropped a passenger off near a hospital.