PREP BASKETBALL: Holly Pond hires Glasscock as varsity boys coach

Holly Pond varsity boys basketball coach Cory Glasscock is pictured with his wife, Becca and his son, Carson. Courtesy of Cory Glasscock

Holly Pond has found its next varsity boys basketball coach.

Cory Glasscock, who has spent the past four seasons as Oneonta’s junior varsity boys coach, will take over the program pending school board approval. Principal Steve Miller confirmed the hire on Wednesday.

Glasscock replaces Mitch Morris, who retired earlier this spring after a superb 17-season tenure with the Broncos.

“Holly Pond is a place I’m familiar with,” Glasscock said. “Their tradition, kids, community support — all of that is intriguing to me. You walk into their gym and see all the banners — Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four. If you’re a basketball guy, that gets you excited about the opportunity. Holly Pond is a basketball school and basketball community. Those are few and far between in North Alabama.”

The 29-year-old, who helped Oneonta’s varsity boys win two area tournament titles and reach the Northeast Regional Tournament twice, expects his teams to be “full of tough kids who do the dirty work.”

“We want to be disciplined and do things the right way,” Glasscock said. “I lost my dad to cancer a couple of years ago, and he was as old-school as it gets. I think, ‘Is this a team my dad would enjoy watching?’ Offensively, we want to play fast and get some buckets early in the possession. If not, we’ll pull it out. On defense, we’ll play a pack line and make it tough.”

Miller, meanwhile, said plenty stood out about Glasscock during the hiring process.

“The No. 1 thing is we played them fairly consistently over the past few years. And watching how their players handle themselves on and off the court, and their demeanor and body language, and their skill level they’ve all acquired — it indicates he and Oneonta are doing things the right way,” Miller said.