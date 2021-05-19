newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Berks County VA takes on vaccinating their veterans

By Jim Vasil
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 hours ago

BERKS, Pa. | The Berks County VA is on a new mission: vaccinating those who have served our country. "You should take advantage of it. It's the right thing to do," said the Berks VA Director, Ken Lebron. A veterans' vaccine clinic is coming to the Cherry Street office in...

www.wfmz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Berks County, PA
Government
City
Lebanon, PA
Berks County, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Virginia State
City
Lebanon, VA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Va Medical Center#Military Police#Military Veterans#Center City Reading#The Va Medical Center#Thin Blue Lines#Berks Va#Berks County Va#Medical#Appointments#Cherry Street#People#Country#Berks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Residents find honeybee swarms across Berks County

"Berks County is swimming in bees," says Bruce Rodriguez, a Berks County beekeeper. Just in the past few weeks, Bruce has removed well over a dozen honeybee swarms in different parts of Berks County. "These swarms can be very dramatic when you see them for the first time, so I...
Pennsylvania GovernmentLancaster Online

Stolen Berks County ambulance found in Lancaster County: fire department

An ambulance that was stolen out of Berks County on Monday morning was found by an off-duty paramedic in Lancaster County, according to the Reading Fire Department. The ambulance was stolen at around 11:30 a.m. as first responders were inside an apartment building tending for someone who called for help, the fire department said in a post on social media.
Virginia GovernmentWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Governmentnewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia Governmenthamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Pennsylvania GovernmentNorristown Times Herald

Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot accepts new post in Virginia

NORRISTOWN — Municipal officials congratulate outgoing Norristown Police Chief Mark Talbot Sr. as he accepts the chief position of the Hampton Police Department in Hampton, Va. Talbot, who has led the Norristown Police Department since Nov. 2013, is expected to start with Hampton PD in early July. “Chief Talbot has...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia Governmentcbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Pennsylvania GovernmentReading Eagle

Berks County libraries offer Summer Quest programs

Summer Quest programs are set to begin at libraries throughout Berks County in June, Berks County Public Libraries announced Monday. Marissa Guidara, youth services consultant for the Reading Library District, said the programs provide free access to reading materials and activities that foster curiosity and creativity. “Library summer programs have...
Virginia Governmentrestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia GovernmentWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...