President Joe Biden has warned gas companies against taking advantage of Americans amid fuel shortages, as Colonial Pipeline restores its operational services following a six-day shutdown. “Do not ... Do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time,” Mr Biden said on Thursday to gas companies. “Nobody should be using this situation for financial gain. That’s what the hackers were trying to do. That’s what they are. Not us. That’s not who we are.” Reports of price gouging have circulated in states most impacted by the closure of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline runs from Texas...