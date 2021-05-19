LAPD Chief recommends firing for officer allegedly sharing George Floyd ‘valentine’
Los Angeles – Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has recommended that an officer be fired for allegedly sharing a Valentine-style meme of George Floyd's face and the line, "You take my breath away." The Los Angeles Times reports that the the decision will now rest with the department's disciplinary panel, who has the final say on disciplinary issues within the agency.