newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Crime & Safety

LAPD Chief recommends firing for officer allegedly sharing George Floyd ‘valentine’

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShare and speak up for justice, law & order... Los Angeles – Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has recommended that an officer be fired for allegedly sharing a Valentine-style meme of George Floyd’s face and the line, “You take my breath away.” The Los Angeles Times reports that the the decision will now rest with the department’s disciplinary panel, who has the final say on disciplinary issues within the agency.

www.lawofficer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Michel Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapd#Minneapolis Police#The Los Angeles Times#Lapd Officers#Law Officer#Firing#Captain#Disciplinary Issues#Public Trust#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
California GovernmentRecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.
California Governmentfoxla.com

Arson investigation underway in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Monday that the person suspected of starting a massive wildfire in Pacific Palisades was arrested over the weekend. The suspect continues to recover at a local hospital as fire crews on Monday entered the third day of the firefight.
California Governmenttheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California GovernmentRepublic

Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham planned to question jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can...
California GovernmentCourthouse News Service

Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city. The wildfire broke out...
California GovernmentPasadena Star-News

Attorney General Bonta already has the power to rein in bad cops

When it comes to policing the police, state law invests the California attorney general with powers that can only be described as awesome. Now, in the wake of the successful Minnesota prosecution of the cop who murdered George Floyd last year, it is time for California’s AG to use his authority to extinguish the same kind of racist atrocities in this state.
California Governmentaudacy.com

Judge to Durst jurors after delay: 'Where did we leave off?'

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham questioned jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can complete their assignment...
California Governmentmynewsla.com

Judge Denies Request to Indefinitely Postpone Robert Durst’s Trial

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.
California Crime & SafetySanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.