NEWS WATCH: The Sisters of Battle Come to Marvel in Their New Warhammer 40,000 Series
After the success of last year’s WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR comic book series, Marvel Comics and Games Workshop’s exciting collaboration will continue this August with WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1! Written by Torunn Grønbekk (The Mighty Valkyries) with art by Edgar Salazar (Uncanny X-Men), this latest team-up will delight those familiar with the popular tabletop game phenomenon and serve as a perfect introduction for newcomers to the grim future of the 41st millennium that has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world! The new series will tell an all-new action-packed adventure of the sisterhood of warriors known as the Adepta Sororitas.comic-watch.com