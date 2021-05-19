newsbreak-logo
NEWS WATCH: The Sisters of Battle Come to Marvel in Their New Warhammer 40,000 Series

By Mike Eakins on
comic-watch.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the success of last year’s WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR comic book series, Marvel Comics and Games Workshop’s exciting collaboration will continue this August with WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #1! Written by Torunn Grønbekk (The Mighty Valkyries) with art by Edgar Salazar (Uncanny X-Men), this latest team-up will delight those familiar with the popular tabletop game phenomenon and serve as a perfect introduction for newcomers to the grim future of the 41st millennium that has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world! The new series will tell an all-new action-packed adventure of the sisterhood of warriors known as the Adepta Sororitas.

comic-watch.com
