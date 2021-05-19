Mizzou Stadium back to full capacity for NCAA softball regional
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Just a few hours after the NCAA dropped its crowd capacity policy for championship events, Missouri announced plans to welcome full crowds for this weekend's NCAA softball regional at Mizzou Stadium. MU had planned for 50% capacity at the 2,500-seat stadium until the NCAA announced Wednesday that local local public health authorities will now determine crowd capacities at NCAA championship events, effective Thursday. Also, the NCAA is not setting masks and physical distancing policies, leaving those decisions up to public health authorities.www.kpvi.com