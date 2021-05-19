The Texoma Ghost Town that Six Million Cattle Traveled Through

Getting sick of the ghost town stories? I got plenty of interesting towns in our area to go through. Next up, we head to Wilbarger County. I encourage you to read my stories on the other ghost towns in our area. I have already done some for Archer, Clay, and Wichita counties. Let's drive a little further today to the ghost town of Doan's Crossing. Just about 13 miles north of Vernon is where you would find this once busy town back in the late 1800s. This town was along the cattle drive that would go up to the railheads in Dodge City, Kansas.