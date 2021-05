The Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs is special. It’s so special we invited our The Hockey Writers colleagues, from the Habs crew, to the Maple Leafs Lounge to give us a different perspective on this highly anticipated series. This episode proves just because you don’t agree with everything someone says you can still be kind. This is important to remember in the coming weeks, as two of the most storied franchises with huge fanbases made up of loyal fanatics faceoff for the first time in the postseason since 1979.