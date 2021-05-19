newsbreak-logo
Here’s Your Friendly Reminder to Lock Your Car at Night

By Leslie Morgan
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Last Saturday, my husband and I got into our family car to take my daughter to the soccer game. He made the comment that the cat had been walking in the car since I left it in the driveway overnight. Upon further inspection, it wasn't the cat that had been walking on my car - they were RACOON PRINTS! Turns out, the raccoons that live around my house had a frat party with some snacks that they stole from the garage and then had a dance party on top of my car.

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
