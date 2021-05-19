Here’s Your Friendly Reminder to Lock Your Car at Night

The Evansville Police Department took to social media today to remind residents to lock their vehicles. It's second nature to me. Whenever I get out of my truck, the first thing I do is hit that lock button on my key...I might hight it twice just to make sure. Whether I have anything of value in my truck at the time or not, it doesn't matter. I always lock it up just to be safe. There may be some out in the Evansville area that either forget or simply don't lock up their vehicle. They might think that no one would break into it in their neighborhood or that no one would want to break into their vehicle for whatever reason, but the sad reality is that in this day in age you never really know.