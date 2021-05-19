Demi Lovato Identifies as Non-Binary; They/Them

How does one rekindle a romance after a 17-year hiatus? If you're Ben Affleck, it's with a series of "loving and longing" emails to ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez. Affleck reportedly began emailing Lopez in February, and the correspondence continued through April. Cut to May and Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez are broken up, and she spent a week in Montana with Affleck, prompting everyone to wonder what the heck was in those emails. TMZ reports Affleck told Lopez she looked beautiful in photos and that he wished he could be with her in the Dominican Republic. It's not earth-shattering, but it seemed to work on Lopez, who wrote that Affleck could "own her heart" with his pen. The real question is did Affleck's email address match his finsta handle: PositiveAttitudeHunting@gmail.com, perhaps? [TMZ, The Week]