Demi Lovato Identifies as Non-Binary; They/Them

By Stephanie Garcia
hypefresh.co
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDemi Lovato has released a video on her twitter page, making an important announcement regarding her identity. Demi identifies as non-binary and wishes to be referred to as they/them. Lovato states that the decision to identify as non-binary comes from a place of fludity in Lovato’s gender expresssion. Open About...

