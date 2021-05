Over the last five years, the Chinese government has taken aggressive measures to build the country’s indigenous semiconductor design and production capabilities. These efforts are not siloed. This is part of national strategy to achieve what the U.S. Department of Defense’s 2020 China Military Power Report identifies as “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” The drive to develop its chip-making capabilities is intended not only to advance its technology sector, but also to expand its military capabilities. This reality is enshrined in the government’s “Military-Civil Fusion” strategy, as well as national laws that require Chinese civilians and businesses to support the government’s intelligence operations.