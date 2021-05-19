Two street improvement projects to begin on May 24

What: Melinda Lane and Donna Drive street improvement project

Contractors will begin a street improvement project on Melinda Lane and Donna Drive south of Elm Street beginning on May 24. The project is scheduled to be completed in about eight months.

Where: Melinda Lane and Donna Drive

When: May 24, 2021 through January 2022

Access to the neighborhood will be limited to residents and essential services. The project includes replacing the water lines, reconstructing the streets, replacing the curb and gutter and driveway approaches located in the street right of way.

Residents can expect contractors to be in the area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, traffic delays, road closures and some disruptions in utility services. Contractors will notify residents in advance of any utility service disruptions.

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs and detours and to exercise caution in the area.

What: Mirabeau Drive street improvement project

Contractors will begin a street improvement project on Mirabeau Drive from Canal Street to the cul-de-sac beginning on May 24. The project is scheduled to be completed in about two months.

Where: Mirabeau Drive

When: May 24, 2021 through August 2021

Access to the neighborhood will be limited to residents and essential services. The project includes replacing the asphalt pavement base. Trench drains will be installed in front of the curbs to remove ground water.

Residents can expect contractors to be in the area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, traffic delays and road closures.

Drivers are asked to obey all traffic signs and detours and to exercise caution in the area.