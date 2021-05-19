Regarding agricultural leasing process

I finally left my native home in Venezuela when my family and I were robbed at gunpoint by a gang of thugs. I was already a dual citizen in America but we thought that we might be able to carve out a place for ourselves and live sustainably on a beautiful citrus farm in eastern Venezuela. That experience of being tied up and robbed in front of young children was the last straw. I could finally see that my beloved country was falling apart due to the political corruption and systemic inequalities entrenched by the ruling class.