Baroque on Beaver 2021 with executive director Matthew Thomas

There were three of us. Everything defines us to the point that we were totally perfect. Cultural and religious backgrounds, political views, and music. Yes the music! Bernard Fettitt It came from hated jazz and rock, which he likened to military music and praised Mushatt, Bach, and Webern. Frances Georgie He started out with Who and King Crimson and has fallen in love with Berlioz, Ravel, and Debussy. As for me, I owe everything to Zappa, and I defended Yves and Varese. In 1969, Frances and I organized the first rock concert at Lycee Claude Bernard School with Red Noise, Dagon and our group Epimanondas. When we met Bernard in Summer ’76, we founded together Instant musical drama That lasted 32 years, but Francis left it in 1992 to dedicate himself to IT. When I stop on my Mac, call it first!