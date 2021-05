Brighton and Hove Albion welcome West Ham United to the Amex this evening as the visitors continue their bid for a place in Europe next season.The Hammers are sixth in the Premier League with three matches remaining – six points off fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, and two points ahead of seventh Tottenham.Brighton, meanwhile, sit in 17th, their safety guaranteed this week by the relegations of Fulham and West Brom.Graham Potter’s side were beaten 2-1 at Wolves last time out, while West Ham recorded a 2-1 away to Burnley.Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s fixture. We...