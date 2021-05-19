newsbreak-logo
Palestinian Official Discusses How The U.N. Can Help End Violence In Israel And Gaza

By Mary Louise Kelly
What is the role of the United Nations in trying to bring about a cease-fire in the Middle East? Diplomats have been meeting. But the U.S. has vetoed any formal reaction by the Security Council, so the meetings continue. We're going to bring in one of the Palestinian officials engaged in those talks. Feda Abdelhady is the Palestinians' deputy permanent observer to the U.N., and she is on the line now. Ambassador, welcome.

IN THIS ARTICLE
