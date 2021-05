The editor-in-chief of electricliterature.com drives the editorial vision of the website and is responsible for all content on electricliterature.com, excluding our weekly literary magazines, Recommended Reading and The Commuter. The EIC reports directly to the executive director, and will work with the ED to ensure that every piece published on electricliterature.com contributes to Electric Literature’s mission to make literature more relevant, exciting, and inclusive. This will include expanding the purview of what constitutes literary work, fostering lively and innovative literary conversations, elevating emerging writers, and making extraordinary writing accessible to new audiences.