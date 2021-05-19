newsbreak-logo
Kansas Government

Sedgwick County jail to resume onsite video visitation in June

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting June 1, the Sedgwick County Detention Facility will resume onsite video visitation for families and friends. The county jail said in a news release that family visitation in the lobby will take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visits in the lobby will be at no charge.

