My Black Biracial Daughters Are Growing Up 'Unapologetically' Proud of Who They Are

I am a single father to a 15-year-old son (Ben) and a 17-year-old daughter (Beth) and recently became engaged to my girlfriend of five years, Kate (who moved in with us two years ago). Ben and Beth's mom left us when Ben was a year old. Beth is a junior in high school and has been looking at colleges. We've done some virtual and in-person campus visits, and she has a list of schools she'd like to attend and has talked extensively to her guidance counselor regarding the best path forward for her. Her high school has a program with the local community college where students can take classes at the college and receive both high school and college credit. Beth will graduate high school with three semesters of college completed. Always the planner, she has been crunching numbers for her chosen schools and looking at what scholarships and work-study programs are offered. She came to me recently and asked if I would consider putting off marrying Kate until after she graduated from college, as once we are married, Kate's income will factor into what financial aid she would qualify for. In short, with two kids and my income, Beth qualifies for grants, but once Kate's income is factored in, she no longer qualifies. I told her I would talk it over with Kate but didn't see any issue with it. But, oh boy, Kate has an issue with it. She is offended Beth would even ask us to delay our marriage for three years. She's angry that I would consider it. We've had one rational conversation about this followed by some research and both of us meeting with my brother, who is a financial advisor, to discuss it. He verified that Beth is correct, that she wouldn't qualify for these grants if Kate's income were factored in.