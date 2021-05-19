The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Heads to PS5 and PS4 This August Now That its Xbox Exclusivity Period Has Ended

The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition is a tribute to the awesome geekery that was born in the last four decades, and to the classic 2D point-and-click adventures from the ‘90s. Each dialogue, scene, background, or item in the game pays homage to the nerd and pop culture you grew up with; from the most evident reference to the most hidden ones. The game is a 2D point-and-click adventure inspired by pillars of the genre like "Monkey Island", "Day of the Tentacle" and "Sam & Max: Hit the Road". It is stuffed with dozens of funny characters and places, a crazy atmosphere, a pinch of dark humor, and lots of puzzles to solve. If you loved Guybrush or Manuel Calavera then you’ll be happy to meet Skinny, the main character overflowing your adventures with sarcasm, cynicism and breakthroughs of the fourth wall. Skinny is a young boy who was accidentally killed by his best friend, Ronald. After the murder, Skinny’s dead body is brought back to life by mystical forces, which bound him to live forever in Ronald’s wardrobe—now, that’s what I call a skeleton in the closet! To save his best friend’s soul from eternal damnation, Skinny will need to reveal himself and convince Ronald to face his guilt.