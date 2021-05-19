newsbreak-logo
The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Heads to PS5 and PS4 This August Now That its Xbox Exclusivity Period Has Ended

PlayStation LifeStyle
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falconeer was a console exclusive to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S when it was released last November. That exclusivity period seems to have ended because the game is now heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as Nintendo Switch this August. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will include all DLC so far and an upcoming content pack called Edge of the World.

