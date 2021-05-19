newsbreak-logo
You Can Bid On Harry Potter’s Wand And Glasses

By Melanie Day
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePotterheads this one is for you. Harry Potter’s wand and glasses are going to be available for you to bid on. And they are expected to bring in over $100,000. The Prop Store is hosting a live auction between June 29 and July 1. There are over 1300 items up for grabs including costumes, props, and other memorabilia. Some of the biggest items on the auction block, Harry Potter’s wand and glasses. Both these iconic items will be up for grabs. Each of these precious memorabilia will cost between $30,000 to $50,000.But for die-hard fans it may be worth the hefty price tag. There are other iconic pieces from other legendary movies up for grabs like Indiana Jones’ fedora, a Star Wars’ droid, and Batman’s utility belt. The auction takes place in LA but absentee bids are allowed and you can register online.

