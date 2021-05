A boutique inn on Narragansett Bay reopens this month under a new name and with a refreshed look and brand-new restaurant. The Shore House, formerly the Ocean Rose Inn, has undergone a makeover, adding modern elements and a nautical flair while maintaining the old-world charm of the property’s original Victorian home (a private residence turned speakeasy in the 1920s before becoming a full-time hotel). The main inn has nine newly renovated rooms that offer a splash of color and a modern beachy vibe. Another building, Oceanside, has another 18 renovated guest rooms that offer an upscale surfer feel, while Shore Cottage includes four guest rooms (two ADA compliant) with king-size beds. The new Sea Craft restaurant opens May 24 and offers a sophisticated beachside experience. Chef Willis Stepp, former executive chef of Providence’s Centro Restaurant, puts his own spin on classic New England seafood dishes. Room rates start at $159. 855-652-0143, www.shorehouseri.com.