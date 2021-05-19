newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Government

Strict New Texas Law Bans Abortion After 6 Weeks, Even in Cases of Rape

By Toni Gee
Posted by 
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott just signed a bill into law that would ban abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. According to a report from the Texas Tribune, on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 8, AKA the Heartbeat bill, into law. The bill prohibits abortions in Texas after 6 weeks of pregnancy and encourages private citizens to file lawsuits against those who are involved in any form with an abortion that violates the new law.

mykiss1031.com
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#New Texas#Rape Law#Lawsuits#State Law#The Texas Tribune#Sb 8#Heartbeat#Abortions#Legislation#Exceptions#State Officials#Lengthy Legal Challenges#Private Citizens#Doctors#Women#Governor#Autonomy#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Vice

Republicans Are Making Texas’ Strict Voting Laws Even Tighter

Texas already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country—and they’re about to get even more onerous. The Texas House passed legislation to put new limits on both mail and in-person voting early Friday morning, in spite of howls from Democrats and civil rights groups that they’re aimed at making it harder to vote, not to secure the ballot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to a showdown over abortion in a case that could dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights. With three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump part of a 6-3 conservative majority, the court is taking on a case about whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb.
Congress & CourtsKansas Public Radio

Supreme Court To Review Mississippi Abortion Law

With Roe v. Wade hanging by a thread, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights. It is the second time in weeks that the court's new conservative majority has signaled a willingness to reconsider long-established legal doctrine, this time on abortion, and just weeks ago, on guns.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Texas Senate Has Just Passed a Constitutional Carry Bill

Back in April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott pledged to make Texas a "Second Amendment Sanctuary State". He was referring to a bill that would instruct Texas law enforcement agencies to ignore any federal gun laws passed after January of 2021, but another bill that fits the agenda has just passed the Texas Senate and is close to being signed into law.
Posted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Get Ready Because Amy Coney Barrett Now Has the Green Light to Try and Gut Roe

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally announced it would hear a case on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a rule that directly challenges Roe v. Wade’s mandate that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus is viable. If Mississippi’s 2018 ban is upheld by the now-staunchly conservative court, it would not only further restrict access to abortions in a state where access is already severely limited, it would also open the door to more and more restrictive bans that up to now have been determined to be unconstitutional.
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.