Restaurants

Exit Zero Filling Station

By Candis R. McLean
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 9 hours ago
When the pandemic began, restaurants across the country had to get creative with how they structured their outdoor seating and indoor setup. However, Exit Zero Filling Station didn’t need any help in the imagination department - it’s literally a converted gas station that’s been transformed into one of the most frequented places in Cape May. Open daily, you can get everything here from a lobster, shrimp, and crab pot pie to a wide selection of curries and their sweet-and-spicy pad thai. And just like a trip to your local Sunoco, it’s full service at the pump here too - just with way better food.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Island Cz Cafe

If you want traditional Jamaican food that transports you to Kingston or Ocho Rios, this is the spot. With its laidback atmosphere, Island Cz serves up classics like oxtail, curries, and tasty bar bites like mango wings and wraps. A local favorite of the first Caribbean-American City Council Member Dr. Una Clarke, Island Cz is where to pull up on Franklin when you’re feeling like having a cocktail alongside a classic island meal.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Below Zero

Below Zero is an Italian/Argentinian scoop shop on the outskirts of MiMo. It’s easy to miss from the street (and is pretty much just an ice cream display case inside) but the ice cream here is very good. They have classic flavors like rum raisin and mint chocolate chip as well as more interesting options like stracciatella, cannoli, and a perfectly balanced banana dulce de leche. There are other good desserts here too, like frozen alfajores and mini ice cream cakes, both of which you can currently find in our freezer.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Shandong Restaurant

This popular spot serves wheat-heavy, northern Chinese-style dishes including hand-cut noodles and dumplings. Every crevice in the thick noodles soaks up gravy and sauce, while the dumpling skins provide a satisfying bounce with every bite. Order zha jiang mian (spicy meat sauce noodles) or the ma jiang mian (sesame paste noodles), and get a scallion pancake too to add some crispiness to the mix.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Wicker Park

Wicker Park has something for everyone where restaurants are concerned. From 12-course tasting menus to great Filipino food to a taco restaurant with a legendary patio, there’s a lot to choose from. The hardest part about breaking down the Wicker Park dining scene is deciding where to go. So, let us help with that - here are the 26 best restaurants in the neighborhood.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Gum Kuo Restaurant

On days where I just want to retreat from the world, Gum Kuo is where I go for my ultimate comfort foods: congee and stir-fried bitter melon. Their congee is thick, flavorful, and rich with chunks of tender meat and seafood. If bitter melon isn’t your dish of choice, they’ve also got chow fun and rice plates. Enjoy any/all of this with a platter of barbecue pork, Hainan chicken, or roast duck, which you’ll see hanging in the window as you walk in.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Café Deco

There are restaurants you want to be in for special occasions, others you save for your beloved, and some that you simply want to age decrepitly and drunkleny in. Café Deco is all of the above. Small but perfectly formed, much like the food it serves, there is little not to love about what Anna Tobias (of Rochelle Canteen and River Cafe kitchens) and the 40 Maltby Street team has done here.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Yakko-San

Yakko-San is a big Japanese restaurant in North Miami Beach with an equally big menu that ranges from sushi to donburi to soba and even more Japanese dishes we don’t have the time to name here. But the important information is: Yakko-San is good, and it’s a reliable spot for a solid, casual Japanese meal, no matter what kind of dish you’re craving. They also have one of our favorite seaweed salads in town.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Birria LES

This fast-casual place on Rivington pretty much only does birria (the exception of cups of very mayo-y, off the cob elote). But both their tacos and mulitas are solid options, and are the vessels for very shreddy stewed beef that’s slightly spicy. Order the taco with cheese if you’re looking for more of a quesabirria situation (which cost the same as the regular tacos, $4 a pop), but any option you get comes with a helping of birria that we would give our significant others when we are feeling particularly loving and grateful for their existence - a.k.a a lot.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Silver Apricot

After Little Tong Noodle Shop in the East Village closed (we miss you, “Grandma Chicken Mixian”), the same chef, Simone Tong, opened up Silver Apricot in the West Village. This restaurant feels different from her last one, since there are no more big bowls of brothy noodles, but the small plates that were around before now have a real chance to shine - including mini croissant-like scallion puffs with scallion butter, perfectly poached shrimp atop toast with celery and walnuts, and a wagyu slider on a homemade scallion roll that deserves consideration for our best new burger list. Besides a menu of exceptional dishes, their back patio is a secret oasis suitable for a dinner when you want to prove to a date or friend that you still have the whole restaurant choosing thing down.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Tengri Tagh Uyghur Cuisine

Tengri Tagh is just about the only restaurant in Midtown right now that fits into the Venn diagram of somewhere that’s new, exciting, and affordable. Pair their Uyghur noodle dishes - like the stir-fried noodle with thinly sliced lamb and sauteed peppers or the pearl noodle made up of chunky kernels of chopped noodles and more sauteed peppers - with one of their baked buns or lamb and cumin buns, and you’ll have a filling meal for under $20. And since they’re open from 11am to 8pm, people who work in Midtown should start memorizing Tengri Tagh’s menu. This is a lunch spot that stands out in a sea full of surrounding chain restaurants and forgettable delis.
Recipes Posted by
The Infatuation

Benyam

Benyam makes fantastic Ethiopian food, and we recommend you try a little bit of everything via the meat or veggie sampler. The spongy injera bread comes topped with five neat heaps of traditional Ethiopian dishes like creamy shiro wat (ground roasted chickpeas) and spicy doro wat (chicken drumsticks cooked in deep red berbere sauce). Round all that out with a St. George or two, one of the three Ethiopean beers they carry, and you might’ve just found one of your favorite meals in the neighborhood.
Luxury Net Zero Homes

Sifton Properties recently created its first-ever Net Zero home in Warbler Woods in London, Ontario. According to the brand, "a Net Zero home is a home with net-zero energy consumption," meaning "the total amount of energy used by the building and its occupants... roughly equal to the amount of renewable energy created by the solar technology on the roof."
Food & Drinks Posted by
The Infatuation

11 LA Spots Where It's OK To Get Kind Of Drunk Right Now

In case you haven’t heard, Angelenos can drink in public again. It’s a sad day for sectional couches, but a great one for anyone who’s at their best when having heart-to-hearts with strangers in line for the bathroom. But with guidelines still in place, such as all parties must be seated at a table (a.k.a. no crowding the bar with your hand in the air), it can be tough to know where it’s appropriate to let loose a little. After all, there’s a celebratory vibe in the air right now and you want to revel in it. Here are 11 places where you can do just that, responsibly.
New Fill A Bag Stations Installed to Help Keep Surfside’s Beach Clean

The Town of Surfside has just completed installing a series of new Fill A Bag Clean Up stations throughout the beach. Keeping our community clean has never been easier. The stations contain signage, branded buckets and litter grabbers in an effort to encourage community participation. When visiting the beach, take a bucket and grabber tool, fill the bucket with trash, dump the trash in one of the nearby garbage cans, and replace the empty buckets and grabbers for the next person to use.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Ras Plant Based

While this is not a Caribbean restaurant, I’d like to give Ras an honorable mention especially given its proximity to Rastafarian culture and cuisine, and their beautifully designed interior with murals inspired by Emperor Haile Selassie. Located on Franklin, Ras is a hip Ethiopian spot serving fresh ital (plant-based) dishes. It’s one of my new favorite spots, and so far, I’ve sampled both samosa varieties, spicy avocado dip, and traditional injera with a melange of brightly colored vegetables including beets, lentils, and carrots. Wash this down with an Ethiopian beer like Negus while people-watching on Franklin Avenue, and your afternoon is made. Surprisingly, I was satisfied after eating only half of the meal, and had a healthy portion of leftovers for lunch the next day.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Korean Kitchen

Korean Kitchen is a great casual Korean spot in North Miami. They do a lot of to-go orders but they also have a cute little covered outdoor deck where you can sit down, order a bottle of soju, and enjoy the best kimchi in Miami. There are a lot more tasty Korean dishes here, like a huge seafood pancake, bibimbap, and fish cakes in a spicy broth. This place should be on both your takeout rotation and your list of easy, low-stress dinner spots that don’t require a reservation.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Huangcheng Noodle House

Stop by Huangcheng Noodles for a taste of Shanxi province - specifically their shaved noodles. Owner Jimmy Huang, a former acrobat, used to hand shave the noodles, but now uses a machine to deliver consistently thick noodles and a chewy consistency. After their original space closed from a devastating 2020 fire in Chinatown, Oakland organization Good Good Eatz helped him land a new space in Old Oakland. Our founder Jocelyn Tsaih and team member Maya Kulkarni then helped to redesign their logo and painted a mural bringing a bit of Jimmy’s bright personality to the space. Their take on classic tomato egg noodles hits all the bright, slightly smoky flavors you get from a well-fired wok.
Recipes Posted by
The Infatuation

Imperial Soup

If you’re seeking restoration, Imperial Soup in Oakland Chinatown will have the right remedy for you. Select from several herbal soups consisting of meat, seafood, and various herbs, along with rice and noodle plates. Make sure to try their classic Hong Kong-style steamed milk. It’s a silky pudding with a custard-y consistency that melts on your tongue giving way to the slightest hint of sweetness. It can be enjoyed hot or cold, but I love it best as a warm treat.
Exit 9 Flea Market

YARD SALE DAYS Exit 9 Flea Market is having yard sale days on May 9th & May 23rd. Bring your items and sell them all in one day. Many new vendors inside. $10/space come early for the best spot. Please call Claude at 585-734-3789 for availability & pricing.
Restaurants Posted by
The Infatuation

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon is a South Beach restaurant inside The Goodtime Hotel, and the aesthetics are the most interesting part about this place. The space features lots of soft blue and pink tones with gold accents, and it kind of makes you feel like you’re in a Wes Anderson reboot of Miami Vice. The food isn’t terrible, but it’s also not anywhere as interesting as the interior design. There are some tasty things on the mostly Mediterranean menu - like perfectly fine meze dips, a yellowtail crudo with tomato vinaigrette, and the Moon Bread, a soft, slightly sweet roll brushed with a very good fig tahini butter. But most dishes don’t deliver much value. The $26 yellowtail crudo comes with four paper-thin slices of fish that’s barely enough for two people to split. The $58 lobster is just two tails laid atop a pretty useless puddle of tzatziki. And nothing else we tried made us want to sprint back to our computer and book another reservation. However, this place could be useful as a see-and-be-seen restaurant. Keep it in mind for those nights when you want to dress up, drink somewhere fancy, and feel like an extra in this hypothetical Wes Anderson Miami Vice remake we’d actually be very down to watch.