NHL

What is New York Fighting?

By NEW YORK ISLANDER FAN CENTRAL
chatsports.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTweleve road games against three teams they went 0-10 against (with one overtime win/one overtime loss in last game vs Boston) to go with their offensive struggles, high shots against totals in two games. And frankly if the mind games of having Varlamov not getting his own net on game-day (customary for starters) lead to a soft goal & him looking at his glove, that's not a good strategy because the Pens are not rushing into emergency afternoon meetings to again scout a ten plus year veteran. And this was a team that last won a regulation game against a playoff team on 4/6 & that was a 1-0 home win against Washington after their 6-4 win against on 4/1.

