The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island has earned a reputation as one of the most challenging venues in the United States. The host course for the 1991 Ryder Cup, the Ocean Course borders the Atlantic Ocean in South Carolina and is often buffeted by strong winds swirling through the rugged dunes that frame it. On Thursday, May 20, Kiawah Island will host the 2021 PGA Championship, the second major of the year. As a result of the conditions, the PGA Championship 2021 has the potential to play over par if the weather wreaks havoc on the world's best players.