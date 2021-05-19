The Ebbitt Room
Fact: there is nothing more summery than sipping cocktails on the porch. And at The Ebbitt Room, located inside the Virginia Hotel in the heart of the Cape May historic district, you can do just that. Featuring Victorian-era-like decor (think every Vampire Diaries flashback) with antique chandeliers throughout and live classical piano playing, this place is truly an out-of-this-time experience. Try the miso-glazed halibut, along with whatever cocktail makes you feel the most like you’re on vacation. It’s also just a block away from Beach Ave so you can immediately go from a classy meal to a casual stroll on the sand.www.theinfatuation.com