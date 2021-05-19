newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Ebbitt Room

By Candis R. McLean
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 9 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Fact: there is nothing more summery than sipping cocktails on the porch. And at The Ebbitt Room, located inside the Virginia Hotel in the heart of the Cape May historic district, you can do just that. Featuring Victorian-era-like decor (think every Vampire Diaries flashback) with antique chandeliers throughout and live classical piano playing, this place is truly an out-of-this-time experience. Try the miso-glazed halibut, along with whatever cocktail makes you feel the most like you’re on vacation. It’s also just a block away from Beach Ave so you can immediately go from a classy meal to a casual stroll on the sand.

www.theinfatuation.com
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
365
Followers
3K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Diaries#Cocktails#Ebbitt Room#Victorian Era Like Decor#Antique Chandeliers#Virginia Hotel#Beach Ave#Vacation#Classical Piano Playing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylecincinnatifamilymagazine.com

The Splatter Room is Open in OTR

A new business offers unique painting fun in Over the Rhine (OTR). The Splatter Room is located at 1112 Race Street in partnership with OTR Escape. This new attraction encourages you to let loose, get messy and create something truly one-of-a-kind. Painters receive a blank canvas, protective gear (goggles, body ponchos, shower caps, booties) and a variety of nontoxic paints. Next, they fling paint on canvases and even on each other! Book The Splatter Room for a playdate, birthday party or even a parents-night out (BYOB).
Virginia Lifestylerichmondmagazine.com

Always Save Room

“Sunday mornings, he’d play old-school R&B, that Teddy Pendergrass,” Justin Christopher Ross says of his father, James. “And waking up and smelling the bacon — that’s how I kind of fell in love with being in the kitchen.”. While weekend rituals and the wafting aromas of breakfast are where it...
Lifestylelegallysociable.com

Spending significant time in windowless rooms

As the days lengthen and the sun and warmer weather is more common at this time of year, I recently thought about the time I have spent in windowless rooms. Three instances came to mind:. -I worked for years at WETN, the radio station at Wheaton College, which was located...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Daybed Room Ideas For Any Room In The House

There are many different types of beds in circulation. There are canopy beds that are large and extravagant. Then there are platform beds that are simple and low to the ground. Then there are daybeds, which are as unique as can be. Daybeds are alluring, attractive, and comfortable places to...
Interior Designana-white.com

Living room bookshelves

We ordered 2 custom bookshelves using the configurator. Each is 48" x 72" and 11.5 in deep. We primed and painted the pieces first, then assembled using pocket screws. A little touch up required. We attached a back of 1/4 in plywood for a cleaner look, and attached to wall, added baseboard trim. Attached a small facing piece to top edge only. We love them!
Interior Designcutoutandkeep.net

Jade's Craft Room

Take a #CraftRoomTour at Ginger Pickle and see Jade's craft room in Aberdeen, Scotland. I love my IKEA pegboard, it adds a bit of interest to the wall but also helps organise all my craft bits and bobs!. Tell us about your space. My craft room is my spare bedroom,...
Interior Designaddicted2decorating.com

Breakfast Room/Sitting Room Area Rug Options

*This post contains affiliate links. Yesterday, I shared that our breakfast room will now be a sitting room for the foreseeable future (until we build the addition on the back of our house). If you missed that post, you can click here to read all about it. I had been contemplating a rug for the room for a few days (ever since our recliners arrived and I put them in the room) since it’s not a room where Matt will need to use his wheelchair, and last night I decided that the room definitely needs some color on the floor.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

11 LA Spots Where It’s OK To Get Kind Of Drunk Right Now

In case you haven’t heard, Angelenos can drink in public again. It’s a sad day for sectional couches, but a great one for anyone who’s at their best when having heart-to-hearts with strangers in line for the bathroom. But with guidelines still in place, such as all parties must be seated at a table (a.k.a. no crowding the bar with your hand in the air), it can be tough to know where it’s appropriate to let loose a little. After all, there’s a celebratory vibe in the air right now and you want to revel in it. Here are 11 places where you can do just that, responsibly.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Island Cz Cafe

If you want traditional Jamaican food that transports you to Kingston or Ocho Rios, this is the spot. With its laidback atmosphere, Island Cz serves up classics like oxtail, curries, and tasty bar bites like mango wings and wraps. A local favorite of the first Caribbean-American City Council Member Dr. Una Clarke, Island Cz is where to pull up on Franklin when you’re feeling like having a cocktail alongside a classic island meal.
Jobscoolworks.com

Room Attendant

Join us at the world's first Forbes 5 Star Guest Ranch in beautiful Western Montana!. We are looking to add amazing individuals to our Housekeeping team! This position can be seasonal through October, however, a full-year position is also possible for the right candidates!. Room Attendants facilitate the AM and...
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Big Living Room Décor Ideas

It is easy to desire a big living room when you are living in a teensy one. The difference is that small rooms are easy to decorate. However, big living rooms present a challenge when it comes to decor. But with the living room being the most important part of...
SocietyPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Governmentcortlandstandard.net

Looking for room to roam

A year after the coronavirus pandemic affected travel, signs point to a return in visitors to Cortland County this spring and summer. “All indications are that people are starting to do some traveling again, or at least are starting to plan to begin to travel again this summer,” said Meghan Lawton, the executive director for the Cortland County Convention & Visitors Bureau, in an email. “Visitor Guide requests on our website have seen a big uptick over the past couple weeks,” especially since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the relaxation of more COVID-related restrictions.
Home & Gardentheenglishhome.co.uk

Rugs for every room

Add colour and comfort to hard floors with a beautiful rug. Particularly useful for designating areas within open-plan spaces, to add softness underfoot in a bedroom, or create impact in a hallway, here we share an array of rugs for every persuasion. A bold coloured rug can draw attention to...
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Minimalist Studio Apartment Renovation Includes a 'Room Within a Room'

Using convertible furniture is a great idea when it comes to a small living space, as these pieces can change shape and easily be tucked or folded away when they are not needed. We've seen a plethora of brilliant ideas for transformer furniture over the years, all of which help to maximize space: beds that retract into the ceiling, multifunctional walls that roll, or kitchens that disappear.
Home & Gardenathriftymom.com

Pop up screen room

ORDER HERE–> Alvantor Screen House Room Outdoor Camping Tent Canopy Gazebos 4-15 Person for Patios, Instant Pop Up Tent, Not Waterproof. ?HIGHLIGHT: DESIGN PATENTED Lightest Pop Up Screen Room for 2-3 adults is only 9 lbs, lighter than other similar items, innovated frame and folding way keep compact carry bag with 43.3″ diameter. Light weight, pop up automatic, no assembly need, stable and durable, easy folding and carry around. Alvantor tent frame is made of fiberglass, light-weight and long-last, other similar tents on the market are made of steel and iron, which is heavy and easy to be rusted.
Drinksspitbucket.net

Room to Breathe

Oh nelly! I just finished (hopefully, maybe, dear god please…) the last of my WSET Diploma exams with two days of hand cramps and blind tasting. I won’t know for three months or so if I passed but after more than a year of this ordeal consuming my life, I just want to move on.