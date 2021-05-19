The Ebbitt Room

In case you haven’t heard, Angelenos can drink in public again. It’s a sad day for sectional couches, but a great one for anyone who’s at their best when having heart-to-hearts with strangers in line for the bathroom. But with guidelines still in place, such as all parties must be seated at a table (a.k.a. no crowding the bar with your hand in the air), it can be tough to know where it’s appropriate to let loose a little. After all, there’s a celebratory vibe in the air right now and you want to revel in it. Here are 11 places where you can do just that, responsibly.