Building Trades To Have Open House
The Building Trades program of the Warsaw Area Career Center will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The house is at 452 E. Riviera Drive, Warsaw. This is the 39th year for the Building Trades Program. Forty-one students, under the direction of instructor Eric Taylor, worked on the home owned by Jason and Chrissy Culver. The students were involved in framing, roofing, siding, window and door installation, drywalling, flooring, tile work in bathrooms, painting, trimming and concrete work, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.timesuniononline.com