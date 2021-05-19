newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana Business

Building Trades To Have Open House

Times-Union Newspaper
 2 hours ago

The Building Trades program of the Warsaw Area Career Center will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The house is at 452 E. Riviera Drive, Warsaw. This is the 39th year for the Building Trades Program. Forty-one students, under the direction of instructor Eric Taylor, worked on the home owned by Jason and Chrissy Culver. The students were involved in framing, roofing, siding, window and door installation, drywalling, flooring, tile work in bathrooms, painting, trimming and concrete work, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.

timesuniononline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Ramirez#Los Santos#Work From Home#Building Trades#Warsaw Community Schools#Flooring#Tile Work#Concrete#Instructor Eric Taylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Indiana BusinessNews Now Warsaw

Local Church Purchases Scenic Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings. “Our dream has always been to inspire a movement of people...
ObituariesTimes-Union Newspaper

Peter ‘Pete’ A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, of Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 83. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca Slagel Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine Dye Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with, on Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 23, 2007.
Indiana GovernmentNews Now Warsaw

Visitors Commission Grant Will Provide Kayaks At Pike, Center

Visitors at Pike and Center lakes in Warsaw will soon be able to rent a kayak from a kiosk. That’s thanks to a $29,660 grant the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation and Visitor Commission (KCCRVC) gave to the city’s parks department after a request by Superintendent Larry Plummer Wednesday. Plummer told...
Indiana Governmentinkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Lauren Cox and Kyle Ousley, $2,145. FTI Property Management v. Debra Goldsworthy, $6,127.80. Fort Financial Credit Union v. Raven Hatfield, $5,288.67. Clayton Przewoznik, $5,288.67. Michael Bonewitz v. Ziebart, $1,142. Civil Collections.
Indiana Governmentinkfreenews.com

Etna Green Talks With Engineering Firm On Walking Trail

ETNA GREEN — The Etna Green Council focused on town betterment during its May 11 meeting through talking with an engineering firm about a proposed walking trail and donating to several local organizations. Ben Beer, vice-president of sales at USI Consultants Inc., was present at the meeting to discuss the...
Indiana GovernmentTimes-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Parks Master Plan Meeting Tuesday

The city of Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is holding a public meeting for its 2022-26 master plan Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Warsaw City Hall, 102 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Your input is needed, according to a news release from the Parks Department. The 2022-26 master plan is being...