Indiana Government

Public Occurrences 05.20.21

Times-Union Newspaper
 2 hours ago

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:54 p.m. Tuesday - Ross E. Patrick, 33, of 1692 E. CR 200N, #54, Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official. Bond: $10,250. • 3:15 p.m....

timesuniononline.com
City
Mentone, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Leesburg, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
City
Cromwell, IN
County
Kosciusko County, IN
City
Laketon, IN
City
Syracuse, IN
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man To Serve Six Years For Molesting Child

WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve six years in prison after molesting a child. Nathan Lynn Chupp, 34, Warsaw, was charged with child molesting, a level 4 felony. A second child molesting charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Chupp was sentenced in Kosciusko Superior Court 1...
Indiana Crime & SafetyTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Indiana Crime & SafetyPerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:16 p.m. Friday, May 7, 4500 block South CR 600W, Mentone. KCSO was contacted regarding a domestic disturbance. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:27 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 400 block Porter Street, Warsaw. Intimidation...
Indiana Crime & SafetyTimes-Union Newspaper

Chupp Gets Six Years For Molesting 3-Year-Old

A Warsaw man was sent to prison for six years Monday for molesting a 3-year-old child his family babysat. Nathan L. Chupp, 34, of 6097 W. CR 550N, Warsaw, appeared Monday before Kosciusko Superior Court I Judge Pro Tem Karen Springer and was sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with six years executed, for a Level 4 felony child molesting conviction.
Indiana Crime & SafetyWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
ObituariesTimes-Union Newspaper

Peter ‘Pete’ A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, of Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 83. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca Slagel Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine Dye Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with, on Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away on Dec. 23, 2007.
Indiana Crime & SafetyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement. Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was...
Indiana Crime & Safetyinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
Indiana BusinessNews Now Warsaw

Local Church Purchases Scenic Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, Indiana, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings. “Our dream has always been to inspire a movement of people...
Indiana Crime & SafetyTimes-Union Newspaper

Bar Scuffle Leads To Man’s Arrest

A Syracuse man is accused of bringing a “monkey fist” to a fist fight outside of a Warsaw bar. Jeromie Lee Bright, 41, of 709 W. North St., Syracuse, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail at 4:15 a.m. May 6 and charged with battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony.
Indiana Crime & Safetydailyjournal.net

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana Crime & SafetyTimes-Union Newspaper

3 Hurt In Intersection Crash Wednesday

Three people were hurt – one critically – in a crash on Ind. 14 and Packerton Road during Wednesday evening’s commute. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and first responders were called at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Ind. 14 and South Packerton Road, Silver Lake, for a two-vehicle crash.
Indiana Crime & SafetyVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Illinois GovernmentNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of...
Indiana Crime & Safety95.3 MNC

Three injured in two vehicle crash in Kosciusko Co.

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Armstrong Road east of Leesburg Friday morning. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection with County Road 200 East around 10:19 AM. They say 60-year old Spencer Shilling of Warsaw was westbound along Armstrong in a pick-up truck, when 25-year old Javier Garza of Warsaw, who was driving north on 200 East, pulled into the path of the pick-up truck.