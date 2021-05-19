newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Decker Robert Setterberg

Times-Union Newspaper
 2 hours ago

SYRACUSE – Decker Robert Setterberg, 11 months old, Goshen, died May 17, 2021, in Goshen. He was born June 11, 2020, in Goshen, to Dustin J. and Samantha J. Rash Setterberg. Survivors include grandparents: Brenda Rash, of Syracuse; and Dennis Setterberg, of Leesburg; and great-grandparents: Neva Sexton, of North Webster; and Sue and Terry Gant, of Milford.

