Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Sheldon Koenig to be its new president and CEO, succeeding Tim Mayleben, who has served in the role for a decade. The Ann Arbor-based pharmaceutical company said in a Monday morning news release that Koenig's appointment as the top executive for the company was effective immediately. Mayleben "decided to step down and will continue to serve as a senior advisor to help ensure a smooth transition," according to the release.