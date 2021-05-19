newsbreak-logo
Minnesota Health

New president named for Mayo Clinic Health System

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – Dr. Prathibha Varkey will be the new president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "We're very excited to welcome Dr. Varkey back to Mayo Clinic,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “She's well-positioned to help us realize Mayo Clinic Health System's vision to be the nation's leading community health system, setting the standard in every dimension as an innovative, forward-looking system of care with top quality, safety, affordability, diversity and performance."

Minnesota HealthNewswise

Dr. Cheryl Willman named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs, Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Cheryl Willman, M.D., has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Willman comes to Mayo Clinic from University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she has served as director and CEO for 20 years. Under Dr. Willman's leadership, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has become one of the most preeminent National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Healthy105fm.com

Forum with Destination Medical Center Board

Join us for a Conversation about the first five years and the next five years of the Destination Medical Center (DMC) economic development project. With:. Patrick Seeb, Executive Director, DMC Economic Development Agency. R.T, Rybak, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Foundation; Chair, DMC Corporation Board of Directors (tentative) Kim...
Minnesota GovernmentPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Minnesota GovernmentPost-Bulletin

Online forum will address DMC questions

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization seeking to address issues amid city growth, is holding an online conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday. DMC is an economic development initative that aims to make Mayo Clinic a global destination for health and wellness. In its first five years, the DMC initiative has helped create 7,700 new jobs, with $1.1 billion in private documented investment.
Minnesota GovernmentPosted by
KFIL Radio

Vaccination Level in Rochester Area Reaches 75 Percent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A couple of milestones were reached Friday in the Rochester area's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate just over 90,000 Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 75 percent of County residents 16 years and older. 67 percent or over 81,000 people 16 years and older living in Olmsted County are now considered fully vaccinated.
Minnesota Governmentsouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota Governmentboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota HealthPost-Bulletin

Younger teens begin receiving COVID vaccine in Southeast Minnesota

Vaccine clinics and pharmacies in Southeast Minnesota began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents ages 12 to 15 on Thursday. This comes as nearly half of the new COVID-19 cases last week in Olmsted County were either among or traced to school-age children, said Amy Evans, who is heading Olmsted County Public Health’s vaccination planning.
Minnesota GovernmentPost-Bulletin

Rochester Public Schools sees decrease in quarantine numbers, masks still required despite executive order

For the first time since secondary students returned to in-person learning, the numbers of quarantined students has decreased in Rochester's public schools. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 21 new cases of COVID during the week of May 3-9. During the same period, there were 432 students and staff in quarantine. The number of people in quarantine was down by more than 200 from the week before when it hit a high of 651.
Minnesota GovernmentPosted by
KDHL AM 920

Treasury Department Says Millions Will Receive Monthly Payments

If you have kids and make less than $150,000 a year you can expect a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child starting on July 15th. Qualifying families will receive a payment on the 15th of each month through the end of the year. Families will receive the full $300 for every child they have under the age of 6 and $250 for every child 6 and most will have the money deposited directly into their bank account.
Minnesota BusinessPost-Bulletin

Northwest Med City center sold for $3.6 million

A three-year-old Med City commercial center recently sold for $3.63 million. The 9,100-square-foot building at 3801 Marketplace Dr. NW stands next to Rochester’s North Target center. The fully occupied building houses a Potbelly’s Sandwich Shop, a Leeann Chin’s Asian eatery and a Spectrum Internet and cable store. Northwoods Management, LLC,...