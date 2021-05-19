New president named for Mayo Clinic Health System
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dr. Prathibha Varkey will be the new president of Mayo Clinic Health System. "We're very excited to welcome Dr. Varkey back to Mayo Clinic,” says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “She's well-positioned to help us realize Mayo Clinic Health System's vision to be the nation's leading community health system, setting the standard in every dimension as an innovative, forward-looking system of care with top quality, safety, affordability, diversity and performance."www.kimt.com